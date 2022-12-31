© Reuters. 2022 U.S. stock market closing: the three major indexes collectively closed down and the Nasdaq fell more than 33% for the year



News from the Associated Press on December 31 (Editor Zhao Hao)On Friday (December 30), the three major US stock indexes closed down collectively, ending the worst year since 2008.

As of the close, the Dow Jones Index fell 0.22% to 33,147.25 points; the S&P 500 Index fell 0.25% to 3,839.50 points; the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.11% to 10,466.48 points.

All three major indexes suffered their worst year since 2008 and snapped three-year winning streaks. In 2022, the Dow has fallen 8.78%, the S&P has fallen 19.44%, and the Nasdaq has fallen 33.10%.

Stubborn U.S. inflation and aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve have hit growth and technology stocks hard and weighed on investor sentiment throughout the year. Art Cashin, head of floor trading at UBS, told the media, “From the new crown to Russia and Ukraine, we have experienced everything.”

As the calendar enters the new year, some investors believe the pain is far from over. “There could be bumps in the first quarter and the Fed could be longer. But I’d love to tell you that there’s a chance that macro conditions will suddenly turn better next year,” Cashin said.

For U.S. stocks, after this year’s decline, the chances of another annual decline in 2023 are low. Because since 1928, the S&P 500 has fallen in two consecutive years only four times.

Some strategists are optimistic about the trend of U.S. stocks next year, listing some positive factors such as the resilience of the U.S. economy and a slower pace of interest rate hikes. Investment bank Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in the latest report that U.S. technology stocks will rebound sharply next year after experiencing a slump this year, as listed companies will struggle to maintain their profitability and the Federal Reserve will gradually end its interest rate hikes.

Hot Stock Performance

The 11 sectors in the S&P 500 were broadly lower. The real estate sector fell by 1.0%, the utilities sector fell by more than 0.9%, the raw materials sector fell by more than 0.7%, and the energy sector rose by more than 0.7%, which was the only sector that rose.

For the whole year of 2022, the consumer optional sector has fallen by 38%, the largest annual decline in history; while the energy sector has risen by 59%, the largest annual increase in history.

Large technology stocks were mixed. (Arranged by market value) Apple rose 0.25%, Microsoft fell 0.49%, Google fell 0.25%, Amazon fell 0.21%, and Tesla rose 1.12%.

Chinese concept stocks fell as a whole, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index fell 1.03%.

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks closed down. Futu Holdings fell 31.00%, TAL fell 4.86%, New Oriental fell 3.39%, Weilai fell 2.40%, JD.com fell 1.68%, Tencent Music fell 1.31%, Alibaba fell 1.17%. Duoduo fell 1.04%, and Baidu fell 0.63%. Xiaopeng Motors rose 0.61%, and Ideal Auto rose 4.67%.

company news

[Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard case’s first pre-trial hearing scheduled for Jan. 3]

A judge is scheduled to hold the first pretrial hearing on Jan. 3 in the U.S. government’s lawsuit against Microsoft over its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Earlier this month, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which enforces antitrust laws, asked a judge to block the deal on the grounds that the merger would give Microsoft’s Xbox exclusive access to Activision’s games, leaving Nintendo’s console and Sony’s PlayStation was left out in the cold. Microsoft has countered that the deal would benefit both gamers and game companies, and has offered to sign a legally binding consent order with the Federal Trade Commission to provide 10 years of access to Call of Duty to rivals including Sony. right.

[Google pays Indiana $20 million to settle privacy lawsuit]

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced that Google will pay the state of Indiana $20 million to resolve the state’s lawsuit against the tech giant’s alleged deceptive location-tracking practices. Rokita said he filed a separate lawsuit against Google when talks between Google and a coalition of state attorneys general stalled. In November, the states agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with the company. Rokita also said that because of his separate lawsuit against Google, Indiana received about twice as much settlement money as it did with the 40 states in the union.

[Southwest Airlines promises to reimburse affected passengers for related expenses]

Southwest Airlines said it would reimburse passengers for a variety of “reasonable” expenses after it canceled nearly 16,000 flights since last Thursday, stranded passengers across the United States. Southwest has canceled an additional 2,363 flights so far Thursday, according to FlightAware. The airline said it would return to its normal flight schedule on Friday after reducing flights over the past few days. Southwest Airlines said on its website that passengers who experience flight cancellations or significant flight delays between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2 will honor reasonable reimbursement requests for meals, hotels and alternative transportation.