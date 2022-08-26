2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference will be held in Shanghai

Guangming Daily, Beijing, August 26th (Reporters Ren Peng and Yan Weiqi)On September 1, the 3-day World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2022 will kick off in Shanghai. The reporter learned from the press conference held by the Shanghai Municipal Government on August 26 that the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference will have the main venue in the Shanghai World Expo Center, two branch venues in Pudong Zhangjiang and Xuhui West Bank, and in North America, Europe, Five sub-venues have been set up in Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong, China to achieve linkages at home and abroad.

Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, introduced that the theme of this conference is “Intelligent Connected World Metaverse Unbounded”. , convey the innovative concept of boundless symbiosis, and show the beautiful picture of Shanghai’s intelligent era. At present, the preparatory work for the conference has entered the sprint stage.

This year, nearly 100 forums at the conference cover more than 30 professional directions in four major fields, including technological innovation, industrial application, rule of law ethics, and ecological construction, including the most popular fields of artificial intelligence such as AI+Metaverse. At present, more than 500 domestic and foreign leading scholars, well-known entrepreneurs, representatives of international organizations and other heavyweight guests have been confirmed to participate in the conference, and the industry influence has been further enhanced.

The exhibition area of ​​the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference covers an area of ​​15,000 square meters, with more than 200 exhibitors, more than 30% of which are first-time exhibitors, and over 40% of enterprises outside Shanghai and foreign countries. The main venue of the World Expo Center presents the Metaverse core exhibition, which presents the entire industrial ecological chain of AI + Metaverse from the two dimensions of virtual experience and reality display; industry-leading AI large models, intelligent surgical robots, intelligent driving commercial vehicles and other heavy products will also be displayed. At the same time, it displayed eight “treasures of the town hall”, including the world‘s first three-mode large model and Baidu Wenxin large model of the Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

This year is the fifth anniversary of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference. The conference specially planned to launch the fifth anniversary map, which will show the development of artificial intelligence technology, the previous conferences and the achievements of the fifth anniversary of the development of Shanghai artificial intelligence industry in a panoramic view. Zhangjiang Science Hall will be opened for the first time in the Pudong branch to showcase the world‘s first Metaverse 3D printer and other cutting-edge new products and new applications; the Xuhui branch will feature immersive virtual-real interaction, and will launch a Metaverse application scene boutique exhibition, cloud game exhibition competition, etc.

This conference is co-hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other national ministries and commissions and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government. Ren Aiguang, deputy director of the Science and Technology Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will continue to strengthen coordination with Shanghai, support the establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference into a top event in the field of artificial intelligence in the world, and continue to open up to the outside world with a high level of cooperation and innovation in the field of intelligent economy.

