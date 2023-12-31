2023-2024 Retail Store Hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day: Walmart, Target, Costco, and More

With New Year’s Eve fast approaching, many are preparing for the occasion and maybe planning some last-minute shopping. Before heading out to the store on December 31st, it’s important to know which retailers will still be open. To avoid the frustration of an unnecessary trip to the store only to discover that it is closed, here is detailed information on the hours of operation for major retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Target, Sam’s Club, and others during these upcoming holidays.

As December 31st falls on a Sunday and January 1, 2024, is a Monday and a holiday, many stores may adjust their opening and closing times. Below are the detailed hours for some of the most notable retail establishments.

Sunday, December 31, 2023:

Walmart: Open regular business hours

Walgreens: Open regular business hours

Target: Most stores will close at 9 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco: Open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: Closed to 5 p.m.

Whole Foods: Open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Best Buy: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy: Most locations will operate normal hours, but some may close early.

In addition to these major retailers, Home Depot, IKEA, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Rite Aid, 7-Eleven, Albertsons, ALDI, Kroger, Meijer, and Safeway will have varying hours on December 31st. Given these changes, it is advisable to call ahead or check online for specific times.

Monday, January 1, 2024:

Walmart: Open during normal hours

Publix: Operating hours will be posted before the holidays

TJ Maxx: Most will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods: Many locations will be open, but hours may vary by location

Walgreens: Most will be open during regular hours, but some stores and pharmacies may close early

CVS: Most locations will be open during regular hours, but some stores may be closed or have reduced hours

Macy’s: Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., but hours may vary by location

Similar to December 31st, many other retailers such as Marshalls, Giant, Kroger, Wegmans, Barnes & Noble, DICK’S Sporting Goods, The Home Depot, IKEA, Petco, and PetSmart, will also have adjusted hours on January 1, 2024.

Before heading out to the store on these dates, it is advised to check with the specific retailer or visit their website to ensure you have the most accurate and up-to-date information on their hours of operation for the upcoming holidays.

Share this: Facebook

X

