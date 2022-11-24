In 2023 i governments not institutions international will have only one goal: to tame theinflation. And to do so they are ready to accept the risks associated with volatility and recession. Which is why even more on the markets it will be necessary to follow the principles of good asset allocation in a globally diversified portfolio of shares and bonds. To trace this Outlook are the economists of Vanguard.

In particular according to Vanguard, in 2023 the conditions of market a global level they will continue to depend on the decisions that are made to them banks central eh governments they will take to try to counter persistently high inflation. And forecasts by experts show that governments, in order to eradicate inflation, are willing to accept the volatility of financial asset prices and the deterioration of macroeconomic fundamentals.

The conditions global current and those foreseen for the coming months are similar to those that have characterized global recessions in the past and the baseline scenario foresees one recession global in the 2023. But if you don’t act aggressively to fight inflation, you risk hurting households and businesses in the long run.

It’s a recession, whatever you call it

The concerns relating to energy supply and demand, the reduction of flows of capital, the decline in the volume of trade and the decrease in per capita output suggest that, in all likelihood, the global economy will enter recession Next year.

That said, the familiesthe businesses they institutes financial they are in a better position to handle any downturn. Drawing the parallel with recent situations seems out of place: while recessions are painful, this one is unlikely to be particularly so.

The growth expected to end 2023 flat to slightly negative in most major economies except China. Unemployment is likely to rise over the course of the year, but not as much as it did during the 2008 and 2020 crises. Due to job losses and slowing consumer demand, the downward trend in the inflation will continue until 2023.

Forecasts for the bond markets

If on the one hand the increase of rates led to short-term pain for investors, on the other hand, higher initial interest rates raised our return expectations for bonds. The Vanguard Capital Markets Model, which calculates ten-year annualized return expectations, believes domestic bonds will offer euro-denominated investors returns of between 2.2 and 3.2%, up from last year’s expectations (-0.5 – 0.5%). Global bonds (excluding euro-hedged euro area bonds) are expected to offer around 2.1 – 3.1% a year over the next decade, up from the -0.5 – 0.5% forecast in the last year. This means that for investors with an adequate long-term horizon, assets will be higher at the end of the decade than forecasts a year ago suggested.

Stock market forecasts

The increase of rates of interest, ofinflation and gods risks geopolitical has forced investors to revise down their expectations for the future. On the bright side, this year’s bear market has improved the outlook for global equities. For euro-denominated investors, the return on euro area equities is expected to fluctuate between 4.9 and 6.9% annually over the next decade, that of global equities (excluding unhedged euro area equities) between 3.7 and 5.7%. In a difficult macroeconomic environment it is important to remain focused on the client’s long-term objectives and adhere to the principles of good asset allocation in a globally diversified portfolio of equities and bonds.