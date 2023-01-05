Listen to the audio version of the article

“2023 is a difficult year to read and for a number of reasons it will be a year of transition to enter a new phase”. The macroeconomic and political uncertainties obscure the visibility of what the year that has just begun will be, according to Carlo Andrea Volpe, co-head of investment banking at Equita, who nevertheless underlines how some trends are already recognizable: «Last year we witnessed many delistings : most carried out by entrepreneurs, but we have also seen buy out important. It is a trend that we will see very active until the market shows a more stable correlation between valuation and the trend of the fundamentals. In this regard, if the delisting operations are gradually reducing the size and basically also the relevance of the stock market, they actually also bring with them a positive signal in terms of perception of the fundamentals», underlines Volpe, who adds: «The case of Tod’s is a school case: the entrepreneur believes in the company and is willing to invest. However, not all investors, shareholders of the company, have decided to accept the offer, because several have preferred not to make a loss and wait. It is a situation that could also be repeated in future operations of this type this year».

Delisting & Ipo

In recent months, the Atlantia operation in Italy has held the ground: «Operation of great importance in terms of size and yet up until a few days before the end of the tender offer the market price was below that of the offer. The absence of intervention on the price differential, typical of all market transactions where hedge funds do their job, is evidence of an aversion to risk which we hope will decrease in the coming months» observes Volpe, according to the which : «In 2022 we experienced a very strong first part of the year and a slowdown in the second half of the year due to the difficulty of pricing the investment, the cost of funding and the uncertainties of the market. Now we see buzz and the possibility of activity of system operations and large groups. Many things will have to happen, even in Italy, in sectors such as telecommunications and energy. Despite the attitude wait and see there are many important matches that will have to move and the players in the market will be Italian and foreign industrial investors, large closed-end funds and institutional subjects linked to the national interest».

At least for now, the segment of listings on the Stock Exchange is at a standstill, if not for smaller deals, as was the case in 2022. «Today, the IPO market is still at a standstill but many companies are moving with the idea of ​​considering listing in the second half of the year. When the market reopens there will be opportunities for many entrepreneurs, also given the simplifications in place to access the capital markets» observes Volpe.

Banche & Fintech

The financial sector still reserves several M&A opportunities, which can also involve fintech players as in the case of Unicredit’s interest in Credimi these days. «The world of banks, which has seen us as somewhat protagonists in the latest M&A operations, should have experienced a new, very strong push towards consolidation, but now we are in a study phase. On Mps, for example, there are many triangulations» underlines Volpe.

Industrial & consumer

Not just big deals or operations of national interest on the horizon. There will be sectors that more than others may be subject to extraordinary operations. «Then there are the realities of the mid market, which are demonstrating a certain ferment in terms of extraordinary operations also in this context. We will see the consolidation of sectors and the shortening of value chains also thanks to the support. Furthermore, private equity funds continue to be very active and represent around a third of activity in Italy. We see very strong signals connected to sectors such as the industrial and consumer sectors» underlines Volpe.