The 2023 Audi S6 Limousine is priced at 858,800 yuan.Picture provided by Audi Hualong.com

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Qiche) Recently, the 2023 Audi S6 Limousine ushered in the market, with an official guide price of 858,800 yuan. The new car is positioned as a medium-to-large sports luxury sedan, built on the MLB evo platform, equipped with a 2.9 TFSI V6 twin-turbocharged engine jointly developed by Porsche, and it only takes 4.5 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100, plus a quattro full-time engine with a purely mechanical central differential With four-wheel drive system, the new Audi S6 Limousine can be described as a “performance machine in a suit”.

The 2023 Audi S6 Limousine is designed with an S line style sports package.Picture provided by Audi Hualong.com

In terms of appearance, the new car adopts the S line style sports kit, the wide one-piece hexagonal air intake grille is integrated with the three-dimensional front face of the vehicle body, and the horizontal chrome trim strips make the front face of the vehicle more imposing. The wide rear diffuser is paired with the iconic double-sided four-outlet chrome-plated exhaust to further enhance the sporty atmosphere of the vehicle. At the same time, it comes standard with the Audi extended black exterior package, including black Audi LOGO, black S line-style front air intake grille, black S line-style side air intakes, black window frame trim strips and black front and rear bumper decorations. The new 21-inch Audi Sport wheels fully demonstrate the sporty temperament. In addition, the new car also provides 9 kinds of color matching, coupled with richer Audi personalized colors, fully meet the personalized aesthetic needs of consumers.

In terms of interior, the new car comes standard with a 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit enhanced version, a 10.1-inch upper central touch display, an 8.3-inch lower central touch display, and a HUD head-up display. Among them, the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit enhanced version adopts new MIB 3 hardware system, the CPU central processing performance has been increased by 10 times, and the running fluency has been significantly improved. The in-vehicle system has a built-in Asterix software store and localized smart push function. You can download commonly used APPs on the in-vehicle terminal according to your personal preferences, realizing cross-platform seamless integration and fully meeting users’ needs for mobile devices.

The 2023 Audi S6 Limousine cockpit.Picture provided by Audi Hualong.com

At the same time, the new car comes standard with Audi super sports seats, which adopt an electrically adjustable integrated headrest design and Alkatana leather combination wrapping material, and are decorated with S line logo and diamond stitching. Wagner leather with noble texture creates a more luxurious and comfortable interior space with all-round ultra-high quality.

In terms of power, the new car is equipped with a 2.9 TFSI V6 twin-turbocharged engine jointly developed by Porsche, with a maximum power of 331kW and a maximum torque of 600N m, and can continuously output the maximum torque at 1900-5000rpm. The wide torque platform allows surging power to be on call , it is matched with the 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission derived from Audi RS series models, the power transmission is fast and stable, the denser low-speed gear ratio makes the acceleration feel sharp and durable, and the smaller overdrive gear ratio makes high-speed cruising more efficient . At the same time, under the 48V light-hybrid electrical architecture, the system response time is lower than 250ms, which further improves the power response speed.

The 2023 Audi S6 Limousine is equipped with 2.9T V6 power.Picture provided by Audi Hualong.com

In addition, the new car is equipped with a quattro full-time four-wheel drive system with a purely mechanical central differential. By default, the quattro full-time four-wheel drive system with a purely mechanical central differential can distribute 40% of the torque to the front axle. , 60% is allocated to the rear axle, so that the vehicle presents a driving characteristic that is biased towards the rear wheel drive, bringing the driver an extremely dynamic road driving experience; when the road adhesion changes, it can also transfer the vehicle torque from the slipping axle with zero delay Shifted to the side with adhesion, up to 70% of the torque can be transmitted to the front axle, or up to 85% of the torque can be transmitted to the rear axle under extreme conditions, truly realizing the excellence of safety and controllability in various usage scenarios driving experience.

In terms of chassis suspension, the front and rear suspensions of the new car are aluminum alloy lightweight five-link design, which can separately handle the longitudinal force and lateral force of the vehicle on the road, making the vehicle more stable, steering more precise, and greatly improving comfort and handling sex. In order to balance control and comfort, the new car is also equipped with adaptive air suspension, which can adjust the damping and height of the body suspension according to the three modes of “comfort”, “automatic” and “dynamic” and road conditions, so as to realize full-scenario application. In addition, the 2023 Audi S6 Limousine can be equipped with dynamic steering and rear axle sports differential derived from Audi RS series models, which can effectively improve the directivity of the steering head and the lateral dynamic limit.

car review

As the masterpiece of the mid-to-large sports luxury sedan of the Audi brand, the 2023 Audi S6 Limosine is not only suitable for daily commuting, but also can gallop freely on the track. With its stylish exterior and interior, excellent powertrain and track configuration derived from Audi RS series models, the 2023 Audi S6 Limosine will go a step beyond the classics and will bring the extraordinary experience of a mid-to-large sports luxury sedan .