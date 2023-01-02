The first week of 2023 opens with important macro data in China, the Eurozone and the USA. In the Eurozone, experts point out MPS Capital Servicethe focus will be onDecember inflation.

“After the Spanish data showed a more marked slowdown than expected this morning (5.6% from 6.7%), the experts write, attention will shift to prices in Germany (Tue), France (Wed) and Italy (Thurs)”. “The expected slowdown in all three major euro area economies should result in a marked slowdown in Eurozone headline inflation (to 9.6% according to analyst consensus gathered by Bloomberg from 10.1% in November), although the Core number could remain stable at 5%, as much of the slowdown will likely be due to the trend in electricity and fuel prices. Friday will speak the chief economist of the ECB, Philip Lane. It will be important to hear his considerations in the light of the new information ”.

Moving to China, “in addition to the news related to the developments on the contagion front that are worrying the main governments globally, attention will be focused on the PMI leading indicators”. The key appointment will be on Saturday when the official ones (manufacturing and services, both expected to decrease) will be published, while those collected by Caixin will follow during the week (Tuesday will be the turn of manufacturing, while Thursday will be the turn of services). Also noteworthy are the trade balance data for December, probably on Thursday although the date has not yet been confirmed.

“Finally, in the USA focus on monthly labor market data (Fri), in particular with an eye to the rate of growth of wages and the annual review of the Household survey data. Deteriorating labor market conditions are a necessary precondition for prompting the Fed to rethink its restrictive monetary policy strategy. Precisely on this issue, the minutes of the last meeting in December will be published on Wednesday in which 17 of the 19 participants predicted a terminal rate of over 5%. Finally, the ISM manufacturing (Wed) and services (Fri) should also be mentioned, both expected to decline according to the consensus collected by Bloomberg” they conclude.