2023 Beijing International Motorcycle Show: Ducati’s new Diavel V4 debut-Sina Automobile

At the recently opened 2023 Beijing International Motorcycle Exhibition, Ducati officially unveiled the new Diavel V4, completing its first public appearance in China.

In terms of appearance, the new Ducati Diavel V4 continues the highly recognizable muscular lines, sporty style and elegant temperament of the car series. The new car combines the characteristics of a sports street car and a muscle cruiser, including technology, dynamics and style characteristics. It is able to meet the needs of many different riders, from sporty riders looking for more comfort and style, to those experiencing motorcycling in more urban and relaxed settings, to those looking for performance.

The all-new frame perfectly combines the advantages of the Diavel’s unique riding position and touring comfort. In addition, due to the reduced weight of the whole vehicle, the handling and agility of the new car have also been significantly improved. With its impressive acceleration and deceleration performance, the rider can get a more extreme driving experience in sports riding. More importantly, the new Diavel V4 can bring riders and rear passengers a comfortable journey experience in mid-range motorcycle tours.

In addition, the unique air intake shape, taillights under the rear seats and four-outlet exhaust design all add recognition to the new Ducati Diavel V4.

In terms of power, the new Ducati Diavel V4 is equipped with a 1158cc Granturismo V4 engine with a maximum power of 168Ps and a peak torque of 126N m, which can provide smooth power performance at low speeds and has ample torque reserve . The exhilarating performance of the V4 Granturismo engine combines with the astonishing agility and dynamics of the new Diavel V4 to create a new generation of Diavel V4.

At the exhibition site, the brand-new Ducati Streetfighter V2 storm green model was officially launched together with a suggested retail price of RMB 177,000.

The new Ducati Streetfighter V2 is a sports car with a unique personality, combining the sporty genes of the Panigale V2 with the design style of the popular Streetfighter. The new Ducati Streetfighter V2 is to the Panigale V2 what the Streetfighter V4 is to the Panigale V4: it represents uncompromising performance, and the high and wide handlebar brings a more comfortable driving experience.

Mr. Bai Luyi, Executive President of Ducati China, said: “For many years, Ducati has always attached great importance to the Chinese market and has been working hard to improve the car buying experience of domestic consumers. At present, Ducati has 45 dealers in China, and has a nationwide Ducati official clubs have been established everywhere. From pre-sales, after-sales to the community, Ducati has been committed to creating a perfect car experience for Chinese consumers. This Beijing Motor Show, we brought 11 models The latest and highest-quality Ducati motorcycle models, as well as the Ducati Lenovo Team Desmosedici GP race car, hope to let more consumers know about our culture, lifestyle, and our services and experiences.”