2023 Beijing Microelectronics International Symposium and IC WORLD Conference: Accelerating the Development of China’s Integrated Circuit Industry

2023 Beijing Microelectronics International Symposium and IC WORLD Conference Opens in Beijing

Beijing, September 26 – The 2023 Beijing Microelectronics International Symposium and IC WORLD Conference commenced on September 25 at the Beijing Economic Development Zone Yichuang International Convention and Exhibition Center. During the opening ceremony, Jin Wei, deputy mayor of Beijing, highlighted the city’s proactive and innovative approach to industrial development. Beijing has successfully cultivated an industry with a scale of hundreds of billions, becoming a significant force in the country’s integrated circuits development and an essential support for innovative growth.

Looking towards the future, Beijing aims to adhere to open innovation and foster win-win cooperation. The city is fully committed to promoting collaborative innovation and industrial cooperation while advancing independent innovation amidst deep global integration. Beijing’s goal is to accelerate the construction of an internationally influential integrated circuit industry cluster and innovation stronghold.

The conference’s opening ceremony saw the release of the Tongming Lake Integrated Circuit Design Community construction plan. Additionally, a signing ceremony was held for the first batch of projects entering the park. The Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee inked contracts with six platforms and ten projects as part of their entry into the park, signifying a promising start for the event.

The 2023 Beijing Microelectronics International Symposium and IC WORLD Conference are hosted by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology and the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee. The event is sponsored by the Beijing Semiconductor Industry Association, Zhongguancun Core Chain Integrated Circuit Manufacturing Industry Alliance, SEMI China, and Beijing Integrated Circuit Society. The conference revolves around the theme “Condensing the core and gathering strength to sail forward” and comprises an academic forum and an expo.

The academic forum includes a summit forum, eleven special sub-forums, and one symposium. Esteemed experts, scholars, and business leaders from top universities, research institutions, and integrated circuit industry chain companies worldwide will engage in high-level academic exchanges, focusing on the development trends of the integrated circuit industry in 2023. The eleven sub-forums will address various crucial topics, from the continuous development of integrated circuit equipment, materials, and components to cutting-edge integrated circuit technology, intelligent computing, automotive semiconductors, and advanced packaging. Moreover, the symposium will see the first Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei integrated circuit industry collaborative development seminar to facilitate the in-depth integration of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei industrial chain innovation chain.

The expo comprises three major exhibition areas: the industrial chain results display area, the enterprise area, and the industry-university-research area. Over 130 entities, including industrial chain enterprises, universities, and industry organizations, are participating in the exhibition, showcasing the current development results of the integrated circuit industry chain.

The 2023 Beijing Microelectronics International Symposium and IC WORLD Conference marks a significant step in Beijing’s commitment to becoming a leader in the integrated circuit industry. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, the event aims to propel the city and the country to new heights in this rapidly evolving field.

