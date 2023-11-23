2023 Beijing Sino-German Industrial Cooperation and Development Forum was held to discuss new opportunities for Sino-German industrial cooperation-China News

2023 Beijing Sino-German Industrial Cooperation and Development Forum Focuses on Cross-Border Integration and Innovation

On November 22, the 2023 Beijing Sino-German Industrial Cooperation and Development Forum was held at the Beijing Sino-German International Conference and Exhibition Center. The forum focused on demonstrating the Beijing Sino-German Industrial Park’s exploration of new models of Sino-foreign economic and technological cooperation and promoting the visual results of the cross-border integration and development of Sino-German innovation elements.

With the theme of “Joint Innovation and Integrated Development,” the forum emphasized four major features: creating a high-end brand event for Sino-German industrial cooperation, opening a new chapter in Sino-German government-enterprise dialogue, discussing new opportunities for Sino-German industrial cooperation, and focusing on displaying new achievements in industrial clusters. The forum included a total of 4 on-site activities, including an opening ceremony, a German enterprise symposium, a special forum, and a professional exhibition.

Cui Xiaohao, deputy secretary of the Shunyi District Committee and head of Beijing’s Shunyi District, expressed Shunyi’s commitment to building the Beijing Sino-German Industrial Park into a new highland for open development of economic and technological development between China, Germany, and Europe.

Yan Si, executive director of the North and Northeast China region of the German Chamber of Commerce in China, highlighted the chamber’s dedication to promoting two-way economic and trade exchanges between Germany and China.

Xu Xinchao, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing Municipal Government, stressed the importance of creating a high-quality all-factor industrial service system and continuously expanding economic and technological cooperation paths.

Yuan Feng, director of the International Cooperation Center of the National Development and Reform Commission, emphasized the role of the Beijing Sino-German Industrial Park as a platform in China-Germany pragmatic cooperation and its promotion of integrated development.

The forum also released the “Sino-German Industrial Cooperation Development Report,” providing important reference value for promoting Sino-German economic and technological cooperation.

At the German Enterprise Symposium, representatives from Chinese and German business associations and companies discussed core technologies, key components, and new product development in the field of Sino-German economic and technological cooperation.

The special forum featured discussions on the impact of digitalization on machinery and manufacturing, the theoretical logic and policy implications of data elements to promote intelligent innovation, and Germany’s Industry 4.0 creating new momentum for the digital economy.

Additionally, the forum included a special exhibition on hidden champions, focusing on new energy smart vehicles, smart equipment, and the digital economy to empower the development of enterprises.

The forum was hosted by the Shunyi District People’s Government and attended by representatives from the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Beijing Municipal Government, and relevant German organizations and enterprises.

