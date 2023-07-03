2023 CBME Maternity and Children Exhibition: A Global Gathering of Maternity, Baby, and Child Brands

The 22nd International CBME Maternity and Children Exhibition, also known as the 2023 CBME, opened with a grand ceremony at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center from June 28 to 30, 2023. Spanning over 300,000 square meters, the exhibition saw the participation of 2,880 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions, showcasing a diverse range of products from over 4,500 maternity, baby, and child brands. The event also attracted more than 100,000 global buyers from nearly 40 channels, making it a significant platform for the industry to explore new products, trends, and foster international connections.

The maternity, infant, and child industry has witnessed a steady growth in market size with the recovery of global trade. The 2023 CBME showcased more than 4,500 high-quality brands across various categories, including maternity and baby products, food, toys, education, children’s clothing, furniture, and more. Renowned domestic and international brands such as Philips Avent, Chicco, Dr. Brown’s, and Hape made appearances, creating a premier event in the industry.

The exhibition also saw a strong return of overseas brands, with more than 750 brands from over 30 countries and regions participating. These brands showcased high-end children’s clothing, oral care, sleep management, feeding, nutrition, and health products. International pavilions from North America, Norway, Japan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, South Korea, Australia, and others added to the diversity and internationalization of the industry.

The 2023 CBME expanded its product line to include children’s categories and areas for outdoor sports, study tables, stationery, and education. Exhibitors showcased a range of products such as balance bikes, bicycles, electric vehicles, camping equipment, study desks, painting materials, learning machines, children’s books, and more. The exhibition also dedicated a section for household consumption, featuring brands that catered to the needs of mothers, babies, and families. Oral care and household paper products were showcased, satisfying the varied requirements of visitors.

To cater to the evolving needs of the industry, the 2023 CBME introduced the concept of a “New” hall in Hall 7.1, where exhibitors and visitors could explore new products, trends, and engage in various activities. The hall featured brands like Bedemei, bebeeco, DJECO, and Trodat, showcasing their latest and innovative products. In addition, an outdoor parent-child zone was established in collaboration with Camping Box and ARCFOX, offering a wide range of trendy outdoor products for riding, entertainment, and travel.

The exhibition featured exciting activities such as big shows, press conferences, talent live broadcasts, and innovation research clubs. Visitors could also participate in brainstorming sessions, matchmaking meetings, and visit premium product displays. Co-creating brain-hole online collections, in collaboration with Sina Parenting and Weibo Maternal and Infant, garnered more than 1 billion reads and showcased numerous parenting ideas. Furthermore, the exhibition collaborated with Douyin e-commerce to launch the “Douyin Baby Project-CBME Global Mother and Child Festival”, providing an engaging online and offline experience for mothers and babies.

The 2023 CBME hosted nearly a hundred events, including the Crossing Boundaries • CBME Maternity, Infant, and Child Industry Summit, which featured 13 theme summits focusing on topics such as big health, retail, marketing, outdoor parent-child, and cross-border import and export. Additionally, various activities like salon sessions, press conferences, shows, live broadcasting, and matchmaking meetings were held to promote the creation of excellent products, expand the supply chain, and assist enterprises in improving their operations.

Overall, the 2023 CBME Maternity, Infant, and Children Exhibition proved to be a major event for the industry, showcasing a wide array of products from both domestic and international brands. With its focus on new products, trends, and meaningful activities, the exhibition provided a significant platform for industry players to explore business opportunities, foster international connections, and promote the growth of the maternity, infant, and child industry.

