The 2023 International Consumer Electronics Show (2023 CES) was held in Las Vegas, USA. As one of the annual exhibitions of the global technology industry, this year’s CES exhibition also ushered in a comprehensive offline “recovery”. At this year’s exhibition, automotive technology has once again become one of the biggest highlights, and automotive-related technologies such as autonomous driving and smart travel have become important themes. It’s just that there are so many exhibitors, which ones deserve our attention. Today we will take stock of the key technologies in this CES exhibition.

Volkswagen ID.7

During the 2023 CES exhibition, the mass production version of the Volkswagen ID.7 was officially unveiled, but the car was still painted when it was displayed, and the specific body details are not yet visible. ID.7 is based on ID. The AERO concept car is the first pure electric sedan on the MEB modular electric drive platform. According to previous news, this car is expected to be the first to be launched in China in the second half of 2023, and will be jointly introduced by FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen.

From the appearance point of view, ID.7 still continues the Volkswagen ID. The overall design style of the family, smooth body, luminous Volkswagen Logo, semi-hidden door handles, etc. In terms of body size, the length, width and height of the new car are 4940*1860*1530mm, and the wheelbase is 2970mm. Although the exterior is covered by camouflage, the interior is exposed and the Volkswagen ID is also continued. The design language of the series is simple but full of sense of technology. It is equipped with a 15-inch central control screen, built-in the latest HMI system, and will also be equipped with AR-HUD display function.

In terms of power and battery life, ID.7 will provide two different forms of single-motor rear drive and dual-motor four-wheel drive, but the specific power parameters have not yet been announced. The power battery capacity is 77kWh, and its maximum cruising range can exceed 700km.

SONY AFEELA

The cooperation between Sony and Honda has attracted people’s attention before. Now at the 2023 CES show, Sony AFEELA ushered in its debut. This car is the first model created by the joint venture electric vehicle company between Sony and Honda. According to the official disclosure, this model will be the first to be put into production in the US market, and Honda will be responsible for the production. It will be scheduled for the first half of 2025 and officially sold at the end of the year. As for whether it will be introduced into the country, there is no news yet.

In addition to the sci-fi body design of Sony AFEELA, the biggest highlight is that the car is equipped with a super-large screen that runs through the entire center console, and the car will have a built-in Epic Games game entertainment platform. In addition, Sony AFEELA will have more than 40 hardware sensors, which can realize L3 automatic driving assistance “under limited conditions”, and L2+ level driving assistance in urban driving situations.

Honda has also recently announced its sales data in the mainland China market. In 2022, Honda’s cumulative domestic sales will be 1.3731 million vehicles, a year-on-year decrease of 12.07%. The decline in sales was mainly due to its unsatisfactory performance in the new energy vehicle market. Now that it is cooperating with Sony, I wonder if it can enhance Honda’s competitiveness in the new energy vehicle market.

BMW i Digital Emotional Interaction Concept Car

The English name of the BMW i digital emotional interaction concept car is Digital Emotional Experience, that is, digital emotional experience, showing its vision for future digital experience inside and outside the car. Previously, BMW created a unique black and white alternate body design on the BMW iX Flow, and now this technology has been further upgraded. The world‘s first full-color E Ink technology applied to cars was released on the body surface of the BMW i digital emotional interaction concept car. The electronic paper film covers the entire body, and the body can present up to 32 colors through different electric pulses.

The interior design of the car also adopts a minimalist style, without any physical display and physical buttons in the car. BMW’s advanced head-up display system is used for the first time on the new car. The projection content of this system can cover the entire width of the windshield. Relying on the projection technology presented by the front windshield, the mixed reality interface has five levels, including: real environment, driving information , social communication, augmented reality projections, and virtual worlds, layer by layer.

The concept car demonstrates new possibilities for combining hardware and software at BMW. This may be a direction for the future development of automobiles; at the same time, for BMW, this also represents the fusion of digital experience and pure driving pleasure. The BMW i digital emotional interaction concept car is also a new step towards a new generation of models. Through this concept car, it also highlights the importance of digitalization for BMW’s next-generation products.

Peugeot Inception concept car

Peugeot brought the Inception concept car at the 2023 CES Electronics Show. The new car is based on Peugeot’s new BEV-by-design electric platform. Although this concept car is not expected to be mass-produced, its styling will interpret the 2025 The design direction of Peugeot’s new car in the next year. The biggest feature of this car is that it uses a large glass of 7.25 square meters. Peugeot said the cover glass is called Narima glass, and its surface is treated with metal oxide, which was originally mainly used on the helmets of NASA astronauts. It can ensure that the internal heat will not be lost. At the same time, although the shape of this concept car is very unique, the lion-claw-shaped headlights and the luminous brand logo are the obvious features of the Peugeot brand. The body lines of Peugeot Inception adopt sharp design techniques, and the taillights also adopt Peugeot’s classic lion claw elements. The vertical strip light strips are quite tough and atmospheric, and at the same time they are more futuristic.

Inside the vehicle is Peugeot’s next-generation i-Cockpit system, and its new Hypersquare control system replaces the mechanical steering linkage with a steer-by-wire system. The rectangular steering wheel, inspired by some sci-fi games, allows you to access various vehicle controls by simply moving your thumb and placing your hands on the steering wheel. The concept car is also equipped with STLA AutoDrive, which can achieve L4 level of autonomous driving. When this mode is turned on, the vehicle cockpit will transform from a driver-only space to a comfort-oriented space. The car can retract the steering wheel and hide the vehicle dashboard for a more comfortable ride.

In terms of power, the Inception concept car will adopt front and rear dual-motor four-wheel drive, with a maximum power of 500kW (680 horsepower), and a zero-to-hundred-acceleration time within 3 seconds. The car also offers 800V supercharging technology and is equipped with a 100kWh battery pack that can provide a range of 497 miles (800km) on a single charge.

BMW BMW OS 9 car-machine system

In addition to the new concept car, BMW also announced the latest car-machine system BMW OS 9 based on the Android system, which will support 3D navigation and have a flexible touch layout.

Not long ago, BMW’s iDrive 8 system was released and officially launched together with BMW’s new flagship electric SUV iX. Currently, BMW models that use curved dual-screen configurations are basically equipped with the iDrive 8 system. The new car-machine system is expected to be put into use soon, and BMW will be equipped with the OS 9 operating system starting from the new X1 and other new cars.

However, not all models will eventually be upgraded to OS 9, and some models will be updated to iDrive 8.5. This is mainly because models like the new 7 Series that use the iDrive 8 system run on the Linux platform, while BMW’s OS 9 system runs on the Android platform. However, BMW officials also confirmed that iDrive 8.5 and OS 9 systems have the same interface appearance, the only functional difference is that iDrive 8.5 cannot access the app store like OS 9 systems.

Qualcomm: Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solution/Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC

The Snapdragon Digital Chassis enables highly personalized and intuitive experiences, including immersive infotainment, driver assistance and enhanced safety. With the Snapdragon Digital Chassis and Qualcomm’s horizontal networking service platform – Snapdragon Vehicle-to-Cloud Service, automakers can extend these experiences to their different levels of products; at the same time, the Snapdragon Digital Chassis and Snapdragon Vehicle-to-Cloud The service will also offer OTA services.

At the same time, the Snapdragon Digital Chassis Concept Vehicle interprets the software-defined car, showing how consumers can extend their digital life to a series of applications and services in the car. In terms of personalized services, the car can quickly identify each driver and occupant, automatically adjust the cockpit according to personal settings, such as seat position and air-conditioning temperature, and also display the recently used applications and favorite entertainment on the corresponding screen of the driver and occupant content. In addition, with a virtual assistant that supports natural language control and understanding, users can easily interact with the car and continuously adjust settings during the journey. The integrated face recognition and biometric authentication also brings an easy consumer experience for users, whether it is to provide new features, content and services for the car, or pay for transportation services such as parking.

The Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC (system-on-a-chip) is the industry’s first system-on-a-chip launched by Qualcomm that simultaneously supports digital cockpit, ADAS and AD functions through a single SoC. And Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC can also isolate specific ADAS functions at the hardware architecture level, avoid interference and provide quality of service control functions. Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC can also support multiple operating systems to run simultaneously to meet workload requirements for driver assistance safety systems, digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, and driver detection systems.

The Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC is expected to start mass production in 2024. It can be seen that Qualcomm has built an integrated car platform through the Snapdragon cockpit, the Snapdragon Automotive Smart Connected Platform, and the Snapdragon Ride platform.

Chrysler Smart Cockpit

At this year’s CES show, the Chrysler brand demonstrated the concept of the smart cockpit, which is also the first application of the latest technology of the Stellantis Group in North America. The smart cockpit showcases the Chrysler brand’s modern, sustainable interior design and integration with Stellantis technology, emphasizing “Harmony in Motion” to create a connected and efficient mobile experience for users. The smart cockpit is a two-seater layout with an irregular shape. Two central control screens are designed inside the cockpit, with a size of 37.2 inches.

It integrates three artificial intelligence technologies based on the STLA pure electric platform – STLA smart Cockpit, STLA Brain and STLA AutoDrive. Among them, the first two are integrated with each other, mainly used to support the various functions of the 37.2-inch large screen in the front row; it also comes with personal assistant software, which supports itinerary planning, parking and charging suggestions, smart devices (including home ) connection, and some automatic driving assistance functions. STLA AutoDrive is a set of L3 level automatic driving assistance system, and has the ability of OTA upgrade.

According to Chrysler’s plan, its first pure electric model is estimated to come out in 2025, and three new models (in North America) will be launched around 2028. By then, they should have the opportunity to apply some of the concepts displayed in this cockpit.

Nvidia cloud game service launched

In addition to concept cars and autonomous driving technology, in-vehicle entertainment technology is also a highlight at this year’s CES show, among which GeForce NOW service is very interesting. With cloud gaming services, users can enjoy a real-time and complete gaming experience on desktops, laptops, mobile phones, or software-defined cars, supporting more than 1,500 games. Users can play games on the platform without waiting for the entire file to download to the system while the vehicle is parked or charging. Models from manufacturers such as BYD, Polestar, and Hyundai Motor Group will be the first to support cloud gaming services.

All of these automakers currently use Nvidia’s Drive hardware to power their vehicle infotainment systems. Players may need to pair the controller with the car browser via Bluetooth or USB to play. For safety reasons, owners and passengers in the front row can only play Nvidia GeForce Now games while parked. Passengers are free to play games on the rear seat monitors (if there are monitors in the rear seat) while the vehicle is in motion.

As smart cars become more and more popular, the smart hardware on the car also has excess performance. In addition to Nvidia, Tesla is also working hard to integrate the Steam game platform into the car. Nowadays, the car is no longer a separate means of transportation, but has become a mobile multi-functional living space. If the game is finally realized in the car, it will definitely arouse the attention of many gamers and technology experts.

Summary of the full text: With the advancement of technology, car companies have begun to realize the importance of intelligence. At this CES exhibition, many car companies have demonstrated concept cars and new technologies that represent the future development direction of the brand. It can be said that the gold content of the full return to the offline CES exhibition is still very high, but at present, many technologies are still in the conceptual stage, and it will take time to verify their full application. At present, the 2023CES exhibition is still in progress, and there may be more new technologies released in the future, and we will continue to pay attention.