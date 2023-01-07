[爱卡汽车 前沿科技 原创]

The 2023 International Consumer Electronics Show (2023 CES) was held in Las Vegas, USA. As one of the annual exhibitions of the global technology industry, this year’s CES exhibition also ushered in a comprehensive offline “recovery”. At this year’s exhibition, automotive technology has once again become one of the biggest highlights, and automotive-related technologies such as autonomous driving and smart travel have become important themes. It’s just that there are so many exhibitors, which ones deserve our attention. Today we will take stock of the key technologies in this CES exhibition.

Volkswagen ID.7

During the 2023 CES exhibition, the mass production version of the Volkswagen ID.7 was officially unveiled, but the car was still painted when it was displayed, and the specific body details are not yet visible. Based on the ID. AERO concept car, ID.7 is the first pure electric sedan on the MEB modular electric drive platform. According to previous news, this car is expected to be the first to be launched in China in the second half of 2023, and will be jointly introduced by FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen.

From the appearance point of view, ID.7 still continues the overall design style of the Volkswagen ID. In terms of body size, the length, width and height of the new car are 4940*1860*1530mm, and the wheelbase is 2970mm. Although the exterior is covered by camouflage, the interior is public and continues the design language of the Volkswagen ID. AR-HUD display function.

In terms of power and battery life, ID.7 will provide two different forms of single-motor rear drive and dual-motor four-wheel drive, but the specific power parameters have not yet been announced. The power battery capacity is 77kWh, and its maximum cruising range can exceed 700km.

SONY AFEELA

The cooperation between Sony and Honda has attracted people’s attention before. Now at the 2023 CES show, Sony AFEELA ushered in its debut. This car is the first model created by the joint venture electric vehicle company between Sony and Honda. According to the official disclosure, this model will be the first to be put into production in the US market, and Honda will be responsible for the production. It will be scheduled for the first half of 2025 and officially sold at the end of the year. As for whether it will be introduced into the country, there is no news yet.

In addition to the sci-fi body design of Sony AFEELA, the biggest highlight is that the car is equipped with a super-large screen that runs through the entire center console, and the car will have a built-in Epic Games game entertainment platform. In addition, Sony AFEELA will have more than 40 hardware sensors, which can realize L3 automatic driving assistance “under limited conditions”, and L2+ level driving assistance in urban driving situations.

Honda has also recently announced its sales data in the mainland China market. In 2022, Honda’s cumulative domestic sales will be 1.3731 million vehicles, a year-on-year decrease of 12.07%. The decline in sales was mainly due to its unsatisfactory performance in the new energy vehicle market. Now that it is cooperating with Sony, I wonder if it can enhance Honda’s competitiveness in the new energy vehicle market.

BMW i Digital Emotional Interaction Concept Car

The English name of the BMW i digital emotional interaction concept car is Digital Emotional Experience, that is, digital emotional experience, showing its vision for future digital experience inside and outside the car. Previously, BMW created a unique body design with alternating black and white on the BMW iX Flow, and now this technology has been further upgraded. The world‘s first full-color E Ink technology applied to cars was released on the body surface of the BMW i digital emotional interaction concept car. The electronic paper film covers the entire body, and the body can present up to 32 colors through different electric pulses.

The interior design of the car also adopts a minimalist style, without any physical display and physical buttons in the car. BMW’s advanced head-up display system is used for the first time on the new car. The projection content of this system can cover the entire width of the windshield. Relying on the projection technology presented by the front windshield, the mixed reality interface has five levels, including: real environment, driving information , social communication, augmented reality projections, and virtual worlds, layer by layer.

The concept car demonstrates new possibilities for combining hardware and software at BMW. This may be a direction for the future development of automobiles; at the same time, for BMW, this also represents the fusion of digital experience and pure driving pleasure. The BMW i digital emotional interaction concept car is also a new step towards a new generation of models. Through this concept car, it also highlights the importance of digitalization for BMW’s next-generation products.

Peugeot Inception concept car

Peugeot brought the Inception concept car at the 2023 CES Electronics Show. The new car is based on Peugeot’s new BEV-by-design electric platform. Although this concept car is not expected to be mass-produced, its styling will interpret the 2025 The design direction of Peugeot’s new car in the next year. The biggest feature of this car is that it uses a large glass of 7.25 square meters. Peugeot said the cover glass is called Narima glass, and its surface is treated with metal oxide, which was originally mainly used on the helmets of NASA astronauts. It can ensure that the internal heat will not be lost. At the same time, although the shape of this concept car is very unique, the lion-claw-shaped headlights and the luminous brand logo are the obvious features of the Peugeot brand. The body lines of Peugeot Inception adopt sharp design techniques, and the taillights also adopt Peugeot’s classic lion claw elements. The vertical strip light strips are quite tough and atmospheric, and at the same time they are more futuristic.

Inside the vehicle is Peugeot’s next-generation i-Cockpit system, and its new Hypersquare control system replaces the mechanical steering linkage with a steer-by-wire system. The rectangular steering wheel, inspired by some sci-fi games, allows you to access various vehicle controls by simply moving your thumb and placing your hands on the steering wheel. The concept car is also equipped with STLA AutoDrive, which can achieve L4 level of autonomous driving. When this mode is turned on, the vehicle cockpit will transform from a driver-only space to a comfort-oriented space. The car can retract the steering wheel and hide the vehicle dashboard for a more comfortable ride.

In terms of power, the Inception concept car will adopt front and rear dual-motor four-wheel drive, with a maximum power of 500kW (680 horsepower), and a zero-to-hundred-acceleration time within 3 seconds. The car also offers 800V supercharging technology and is equipped with a 100kWh battery pack that can provide a range of 497 miles (800km) on a single charge.