2023 China·Hebi Metaverse Fusion Innovation Development Forum Held

On April 14, the 2023 China·Hebi Metaverse Fusion Innovation Development Forum was held in Hebi Welcome Garden. Zhao Wenquan, Chairman of Beijing BlueFocus Data Technology Co., Ltd.; Ma Fuguo, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Zhao Hongyu, Mayor, Wang Qiang, Liu Wenbiao, municipal leaders, relevant departments directly under the municipal government, and comrades in charge of relevant counties and districts attended the event.

Ma Fuguo said that Metaverse is a product of modern technology, a master of digital technology, a new trend in the development of the information age, and a new blue ocean, new track, and new outlet for the digital economy. At present, the development of the metaverse industry has entered the acceleration stage from the initial stage. Hebi’s high-quality development city construction is in a critical period from “pilot” to “demonstration”. I sincerely hope that everyone will invest in Hebi, develop their business intensively, fully release their innovative wisdom and entrepreneurial passion, and join hands with Hebi to open up new fields and win new tracks. Hebi will provide all-round, convenient and butler-style services with the greatest sincerity and best efforts, so that entrepreneurs can start businesses with peace of mind and scientists focus on innovation, and strive to create a Hebi model for the development of the Metaverse and write a brilliant chapter in the Metaverse industry.

Zhao Wenquan said that Hebi has rich cultural heritage, perfect business environment, and outstanding competitiveness in policy support, which provides a broad development space for various enterprises. In the next step, BlueFocus will actively make use of the industrial resources of “people, goods, and markets” in the metaverse, give full play to the advantages of the group’s brand communication and digital marketing, and establish close cooperative relations with the Hebi municipal government, enterprises and research institutions to help Hebi build the metaverse Industrial ecology, create a metaverse scene with local characteristics, and effectively improve the popularity and influence of Hebi metaverse industry.

Ma Fuguo and Zhao Wenquan jointly inaugurated the “Blue Focus (Central China) Metaverse Integrated Innovation Industrial Park”.

Ma Fuguo presented the awards to Xiong Jian, vice chairman of Beijing BlueFocus Data Technology Co., Ltd., Tan Lin, chairman of Shenzhen Qianhai Reinsurance Technology Co., Ltd., and Tang Yuanqing, professor of the Collaborative Innovation Center of the State Key Laboratory of Media Convergence and Communication, Communication University of China Letter of Appointment for Hebi Metaverse Industrial Development Consultant.

At the forum, relevant industry experts and business representatives gave keynote speeches on the development of Metaverse industry, and carried out industry-university-research roundtable dialogues.