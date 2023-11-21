2023 China 5G+ Industrial Internet Conference: Accelerating New Industrialization

Create a news article using this content

On November 20, the 2023 China 5G+ Industrial Internet Conference opened at the Optics Valley Technology Convention and Exhibition Center. With the theme of “Integration of Data and Reality to Vigorously Promote New Industrialization”, this conference held a total of 2 special conferences, nearly 20 parallel conferences, and multiple special activities. The picture shows the scene of a special conference on 5G + industrial Internet to promote the high-quality development of new industrialization. The “Integration of Data and Reality to Vigorously Promote New Industrialization-Wuhan Initiative” was officially released. (Photo by Hubei Daily all-media reporter Ke Hao)

Xinhua News Agency, Wuhan, November 20th The 2023 China 5G + Industrial Internet Conference opened in Wuhan on the 20th. Zhang Guoqing, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on new industrialization, implement the deployment of the National New Industrialization Promotion Conference, accelerate the development of 5G + industrial Internet, and provide solid support for promoting new industrialization and building a modern industrial system.

Zhang Guoqing pointed out that the industrial Internet is an important infrastructure for new industrialization. Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, my country’s industrial Internet development has achieved remarkable results in recent years. On the new journey, we must thoroughly implement the industrial Internet innovation and development strategy, promote the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy, and drive the transformation and upgrading of industrial digitalization, networking, and intelligence. It is necessary to further improve network infrastructure, build a solid foundation for key technologies, accelerate the popularization of industry applications, optimize the industrial development ecology, strengthen network security management, and promote the high-quality development of the industrial Internet. We must keep a close eye on the trend of global technology industry changes, and continue to build new competitive advantages and strengthen new development momentum through openness and cooperation.

On the night of arriving in Hubei on the 19th, Zhang Guoqing went directly to the grassroots fire rescue station to inspect the emergency duty situation on site. He emphasized that it is necessary to faithfully implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important precepts, focus on the needs of comprehensive rescue for all disasters and major emergencies, strictly carry out professional training and joint prevention and joint training, continue to improve the team’s combat effectiveness and rescue and response efficiency, and maintain rapid response emergency preparedness at all times. state, and better fulfill the responsibilities and missions of ensuring people’s safety and benefiting the people.

