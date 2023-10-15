2023 China Catering Industry Annual Report Reveals Significant Growth in Tea Drinks and Baking

By Jiang Han, Workers Daily-China Industry Network reporter

On October 13, the China Hotel Association and Xinhuanet released the “2023 China Catering Industry Annual Report” at the 2023 China Catering Industry Brand Conference. The report tracks and monitors major catering industry formats in the country. It reveals that several business formats are experiencing stable growth, with baking showing a particularly noticeable trend. The per-store revenue and number of baking shops have both increased, with the change rate of per-store revenue ranking highest among all formats.

The comprehensive report consists of six major parts, including the statistical annual report of China‘s catering industry, analysis of industry leader enterprises, overall operating status of the industry, analysis of listed companies, analysis of catering entrepreneur confidence index, and selected high-quality development cases. The survey covers domestic private enterprises, state-owned enterprises, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan-funded enterprises, as well as foreign-owned enterprises. The report analyzes and presents the current status and characteristics of the industry in a comprehensive and three-dimensional manner.

The report also compiles the development index of major catering formats by province and city, reflecting the changing trends and development of specific catering formats in terms of local turnover and the number of stores. In 2022, the national catering industry, fast food industry, and barbecue industry showed a stable development trend, with slight increases in both average store revenue and the number of stores. Hainan Province experienced the largest increase in average revenue for barbecue restaurants, while Hubei Province saw the largest increase in the number of barbecue restaurants.

The baking and tea beverage industries have shown significant growth, with a year-on-year increase in average store revenue. Xinjiang leads in average revenue growth for tea drink shops, while Shanxi has experienced the largest increase in the number of tea drink shops. Hunan Province leads in baking development and growth, with an impressive comprehensive development index of 1.58.

“Green development,” “prepared dishes,” and “cross-border catering” have emerged as key trends in the past year. In 2022, the C-side of prepared dishes experienced significant development, with continuous growth in sales of prepared vegetable products according to Alibaba’s local life statistics. Many regions have actively promoted the local prepared vegetable industry and introduced supporting policies. The prepared vegetable industry is entering a new stage of standardized development with the issuance of nearly 70 related group standards in 2022.

The trend of cross-border catering is also evident, with nearly 40 incidents recorded in the catering industry, including prepared dishes, coffee, and tea. Coffee-related incidents accounted for the largest proportion. The growing market demand is likely driving many companies to venture into the coffee industry.

The report suggests that industry revitalization is an inevitable trend, expected to manifest as a rebound in volatility. The demand for talent in the catering industry is changing, requiring a focus on digitalization and new retail trends to cultivate new talents that meet industry needs. The report also highlights the importance of upgrading traditional service-oriented talents into high-quality, high-level professionals with exceptional skills.

Regarding the future strategic plans and business prospects of catering companies, the report shows that the top three development directions receiving the most attention from companies are branding, supply chain development, and digitalization, accounting for 73.1%, 65.6%, and 59.1% respectively.