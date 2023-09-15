2023 China Digital Economy Conference of 100 (Guangxi) Forum Focuses on ASEAN’s Digital Future

2023 China Digital Economy Conference of 100 (Guangxi) Forum Explores ASEAN’s Digital Future

Nanning, September 15th – The 2023 China Digital Economy Conference of 100 (Guangxi) Forum was held in Nanning on September 14th. The forum, co-sponsored by the Autonomous Region Big Data Development Bureau and the China Institute of Electronics, had the theme of “Facing ASEAN’s Digital Future.”

Guangxi has made significant strides in promoting the construction of digital Guangxi in recent years. With the guidance of the overall idea of digital transformation and development of “one core, two leads, one base, and four drives,” the scale of the digital economy in Guangxi has been continuously growing.

The province plans to open up new opportunities for the China-ASEAN Information Port to deepen cooperation. It aims to collaborate with ASEAN countries in digital economic business cooperation, jointly cultivating digital economy talents, expanding the “Belt and Road” market, and building Guangxi into ASEAN’s cutting-edge guarantee service base for digital products.

Furthermore, Guangxi is committed to optimizing the business environment, providing various service guarantees, and creating favorable conditions for digital economy enterprises to develop in the region. The province welcomes more enterprises to discuss cooperation and investment, contributing to the prosperity and win-win development of Guangxi.

The 2023 China Digital Economy Conference of 100 (Guangxi) Forum served as an important platform for experts and professionals to share and exchange ideas regarding the future of digital economies, with a particular focus on the ASEAN region.

The conference was attended by industry experts, government officials, and representatives from various sectors. Their discussions revolved around the opportunities and challenges that arise from ASEAN’s digital future. The forum provided a space for participants to explore strategies and solutions to leverage the potential of the digital economy in the region.

With the rapid advancement of technology and digitalization, embracing digital economies has become crucial for economic growth and development. The forum aimed to foster collaboration and cooperation in this field, facilitating mutual understanding and knowledge sharing among participants.

As the forum concluded, it highlighted the significance of continued efforts to promote the digital economy in Guangxi and emphasized the importance of close cooperation with ASEAN countries. With the right strategies and partnerships, Guangxi aims to become a leading player in the digital economy, driving innovation and economic progress not only in the region but also in ASEAN as a whole.

