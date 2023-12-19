2023 China International Famous Liquor Expo opens in Yibin, Sichuan, focusing on the high-quality development of the liquor industry-China News

2023 China International Famous Wine Expo opens in Yibin, Sichuan

The 2023 China International Famous Wine Expo kicked off in Yibin, Sichuan on December 19th, drawing over 800 domestic and foreign industry experts and well-known alcohol entrepreneurs. The event comes at a time when the liquor industry is facing new challenges and seeking ways to navigate uncertainty and achieve high-quality development.

During the opening ceremony, Song Shuyu, chairman of the China Liquor Industry Association, highlighted the need for “transformation and adjustment” and “centralization and differentiation” in the industry. He emphasized the importance of long-term development, structural adjustments, and continuous efforts to improve quality and efficiency.

Keynote speakers at the event, including representatives from leading Chinese liquor companies, shared their views on driving high-quality development in the industry. Zeng Congqin, Chairman of Sichuan Yibin Wuliangye Group Co., Ltd., stressed the importance of focusing on superior brands, enterprises, and production areas for industry development. He also emphasized the role of advantageous production areas in shaping the future of the liquor industry.

Zhang Liandong, Chairman of Jiangsu Yanghe Distillery Co., Ltd., called for promoting industrial integration, delving into the history and culture of liquor, and drawing on the experience of world-famous wine producing areas to create new features of green, healthy, and sustainable international production areas.

Wang Li, general manager of China Kweichow Moutai Distillery (Group) Co., Ltd., highlighted the need for famous wine companies to adapt to trends such as digitalization and green development, strengthen production areas, and build an advanced standard system to lead the world‘s wine industry.

The 2023 China International Famous Wine Expo is expected to provide a platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, collaborate on solutions, and drive the high-quality development of the liquor industry. As the event continues, participants will explore new opportunities and strategies to navigate the evolving landscape of the industry.

