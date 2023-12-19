Home » 2023 China International Famous Liquor Expo opens in Yibin, Sichuan, focusing on the high-quality development of the liquor industry-China News
Business

2023 China International Famous Liquor Expo opens in Yibin, Sichuan, focusing on the high-quality development of the liquor industry-China News

by admin
2023 China International Famous Liquor Expo opens in Yibin, Sichuan, focusing on the high-quality development of the liquor industry-China News

2023 China International Famous Wine Expo opens in Yibin, Sichuan

The 2023 China International Famous Wine Expo kicked off in Yibin, Sichuan on December 19th, drawing over 800 domestic and foreign industry experts and well-known alcohol entrepreneurs. The event comes at a time when the liquor industry is facing new challenges and seeking ways to navigate uncertainty and achieve high-quality development.

During the opening ceremony, Song Shuyu, chairman of the China Liquor Industry Association, highlighted the need for “transformation and adjustment” and “centralization and differentiation” in the industry. He emphasized the importance of long-term development, structural adjustments, and continuous efforts to improve quality and efficiency.

Keynote speakers at the event, including representatives from leading Chinese liquor companies, shared their views on driving high-quality development in the industry. Zeng Congqin, Chairman of Sichuan Yibin Wuliangye Group Co., Ltd., stressed the importance of focusing on superior brands, enterprises, and production areas for industry development. He also emphasized the role of advantageous production areas in shaping the future of the liquor industry.

Zhang Liandong, Chairman of Jiangsu Yanghe Distillery Co., Ltd., called for promoting industrial integration, delving into the history and culture of liquor, and drawing on the experience of world-famous wine producing areas to create new features of green, healthy, and sustainable international production areas.

Wang Li, general manager of China Kweichow Moutai Distillery (Group) Co., Ltd., highlighted the need for famous wine companies to adapt to trends such as digitalization and green development, strengthen production areas, and build an advanced standard system to lead the world‘s wine industry.

See also  London Metal Exchange Suspends Nickel Trading After Soaring to $100,000/t - Wall Street Journal

The 2023 China International Famous Wine Expo is expected to provide a platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, collaborate on solutions, and drive the high-quality development of the liquor industry. As the event continues, participants will explore new opportunities and strategies to navigate the evolving landscape of the industry.

You may also like

Turin-Lyon, Salvini inaugurates the construction site. Present the...

Siemens Energy sell-off: escape into a lack of...

Peso Rises as Dollar Prices Increase: Market Update...

MSC, Costamagna and Iervolino together for the relaunch...

Today’s stock market is 1219丨The Shanghai Composite Index...

AI trends in e-commerce: VCs provide insight for...

Bank Deposits Offering 4% Profitability: Where to Find...

Emerging Markets Funds: Complete Guide to Investing

Is Dong Yuhui’s “little composition” incident settled?What should...

Financial market supervision on the crisis – Lessons...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy