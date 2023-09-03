2023 China International Smart Industry Expo: Unleashing the Power of Innovation and Technology

[Title]: 2023 China International Smart Industry Expo Kicks Off in Chongqing

[Subtitle]: Promising Cutting-Edge Innovations, Advanced Technology Systems, and Industrial Collaborations

[Chongqing, September 4th, 2023] – The highly anticipated 2023 China International Smart Industry Expo, known as the Smart Expo, commenced today at the Chongqing Yuelai International Conference Center. This year’s event, with the theme “intelligence from all directions, learning from all sides,” will focus on “intelligent networked new energy vehicles” and digital China, alongside other annual topics. The expo aims to foster professionalism, internationalization, and marketization while emphasizing the sectors of intelligent networked new energy vehicles, intelligent equipment and manufacturing, new generation information technology, and smart cities. Throughout the event, a wide array of activities such as conferences, exhibitions, discussions, competitions, releases, and docking inspections will take place.

Distinguished domestic and foreign experts, scholars, and industry leaders have been invited to attend the opening ceremony, summit meeting, and symposium. With a concentrated theme, extensive content, and diverse formats, the Smart Expo promises to captivate attendees and facilitate invaluable networking opportunities.

The Smart Expo, known for its comprehensive industry coverage, will exhibit cutting-edge innovative products, unparalleled technology systems, and the latest solutions across 27 subdivisions. These subdivisions will include power batteries, key basic components, components, artificial intelligence, and smart transportation. Furthermore, the event will host 19 professional forums, conduct 5 high-quality events, and unveil 11 significant outcomes.

In addition to showcasing groundbreaking products and technologies, the Smart Expo aims to accelerate the development of the industrial ecology. Activities such as the centralized signing of major projects, promoting integrated development between large and small enterprises, and the “Hundred Fields and Thousands of Enterprises” National Tour (Chongqing Station) will be carried out. The expo will also hold the “Smart Expo Guest District and County Tour,” facilitating more precise and efficient industrial collaborations.

Over 500 influential companies are expected to present their latest products at the expo, attracting the presence of hundreds of industry leaders. Nearly 40 series of activities have been prepared, ensuring an engaging and fruitful experience for all attendees. Individuals interested in participating can easily sign up for the conference by scanning the provided QR code.

The 2023 China International Smart Industry Expo provides an extraordinary opportunity to explore the latest industry trends, engage in insightful technical exchanges, and unlock the potential of the smart industry. Attendees are encouraged to visit professional forums, participate in high-quality events, and take advantage of the multitude of resources available at the expo.

Join us at the Smart Expo and embark on a journey of wisdom and innovation.

