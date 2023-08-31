2023 China International Textile Fabrics and Accessories Expo Boosts Industrial Chain Connections

The 2023 China International Textile Fabrics and Accessories (Autumn and Winter) Expo is set to take place in Shanghai from August 28th to 30th. With an exhibition space spanning over 240,000 square meters, the event will bring together nearly 4,000 fabric and accessory suppliers from 27 countries and regions, facilitating connections within the textile industry’s industrial chain.

The expo will feature 13 professional exhibition areas and 39 sub-categories, focusing on various segments of the textile industry supply chain. These include formal wear fabrics, fashion women’s wear fabrics, casual wear fabrics, and shirt fabrics, among others. The aim is to help companies stabilize orders and expand their markets.

One notable aspect of the event is the participation of industrial clusters such as Jiangsu Shengze, Zhejiang Shaoxing, and Fujian Shishi, who will be exhibiting as groups. By leveraging the resources of these clusters, the expo aims to enhance the competitive advantages of leading industries.

According to a representative from the China National Textile and Apparel Council, the expo will play a crucial role in guiding the accumulation and precise docking of high-quality element resources. The event will also assist enterprises and brand owners in the textile industry to cultivate new scenarios and explore new markets. To further support this goal, the council will deepen its service to enterprises and industrial clusters, encouraging them to strengthen their supply chains, specialize in certain areas, and accelerate the development of advanced manufacturing clusters with higher added value.

The 2023 China International Textile Fabrics and Accessories (Autumn and Winter) Expo is organized by the China National Textile and Apparel Council, reflecting the council’s commitment to promoting the growth and development of the textile industry in China.

(Source: Photo provided by the sponsor – 2023 China International Textile Fabrics and Accessories (Autumn and Winter) Expo)

(Reporter: Zhang Xinxin)

