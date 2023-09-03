2023 China Manufacturing Design Conference: Connecting the Future through Digital Design

“The 2023 China International Intelligent Industry Expo is set to open, with one of the key events being the “2023 China Manufacturing Design Conference Yuelai International Design Forum” in Chongqing. This forum aims to help Chongqing become a “City of Design” through six special activities centered around the theme of “Digital Design Connecting the Future.”

Building on Chongqing’s goal of actively creating a UNESCO World “City of Design” based on its status as a national industrial design demonstration city, the city declared in August 2023 that it had completed the qualification review for the 2023 UNESCO Creative Cities Network. The declaration of Chongqing as a “City of Design” is currently in the evaluation stage.

The opening ceremony of the forum will feature centralized signing and licensing, as well as the release of a list of application scenarios for Chongqing’s creation of a “City of Design.” Keynote speeches will also be given to inspire attendees.

One of the highlights of the forum is the International Design Summit of the New Land-Sea Corridor. This summit will discuss strategies for building a new development pattern by focusing on industrial cooperation between domestic cities, international cities, and design exchanges. Another significant event is the industrial design work exchange meeting, which will primarily focus on discussions related to service-oriented manufacturing demonstration cities.

The forum also includes the 2023 China-Singapore (Chongqing) Design Education Summit, where participants will share experiences and insights around Singapore’s “Design Capital.” The Industrial Design Empowers Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Development Summit Forum will cover various topics such as platform construction, investment and financing, and industry-university-research cooperation.

Furthermore, the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle and the Yangtze River Delta Design Industry Cooperation Matchmaking Conference will facilitate exchanges and collaborations between the two urban agglomerations in terms of design industry cooperation mechanisms, platform construction, and corporate services.

Five highlights of the forum are expected. Firstly, the forum will be held concurrently with the Smart Expo, providing an expanded platform for exchange and cooperation. Secondly, the forum boasts international influence through the participation of organizations such as the World Design Organization, the French Designers Union, and the Asian Creative Industry Alliance. Thirdly, the forum aims to have a more focused and professional approach, considering the development of the design industry in Chongqing and its districts.

Industry pull is expected to be stronger as the forum brings together leading design companies, institutions, organizations, and universities to showcase new designs, technologies, industries, and economies. Lastly, the forum will hold several awarding ceremonies to recognize achievements in industrial design and further enhance the design innovation ecology of Chongqing Design Park.

The “2023 China Manufacturing Design Conference Yuelai International Design Forum” promises to be a significant event for Chongqing’s ambition to become a “City of Design.” With its six special activities and five highlighted features, the forum aims to foster collaboration and drive innovation in the design industry, ultimately promoting the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry in the region.”

