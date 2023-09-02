2023 China Manufacturing Design Conference Yuelai International Design Forum: Creating a “City of Design” in Chongqing with Digital Design

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Zhang Ying, Luqiao, and Chen Pan)

The 2023 China International Smart Industry Expo (Smart Expo) is set to open soon, and one of its key events, the “2023 China Manufacturing Design Conference Yuelai International Design Forum,” will be held in Chongqing Yuelai International Convention and Exhibition City from September 5th to 6th. The theme of the event, “Digital Design Connecting the Future,” aims to assist Chongqing in becoming a “City of Design” by organizing six special activities.

The “Building a ‘Bridge of Cooperation'” event will focus on Chongqing’s goal of actively creating a UNESCO World “City of Design” based on its status as a national industrial design demonstration city. In August 2023, Chongqing announced that it had successfully completed the qualification review for the 2023 UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) and entered the evaluation stage for the “City of Design” title.

During the opening ceremony, attendees can expect the announcement of a list of application scenarios related to industrial design for Chongqing’s pursuit of the “City of Design” status. Keynote speeches will also be delivered to shed light on this initiative.

The International Design Summit of the New Land-Sea Corridor will focus on discussions about building a new development pattern by exploring industrial complementary cooperation among domestic cities, international cities, industrial chain cooperation, and design exchanges and cooperation. The industrial design work exchange meeting for service-oriented manufacturing demonstration cities will facilitate discussions on industrial design, while the 2023 China-Singapore (Chongqing) Design Education Summit will highlight Singapore’s experience in becoming a “Design Capital.” The Industrial Design Empowers Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Development Summit Forum will center discussions on platform construction, investment and financing, achievement incubation, brand marketing, digital design, and industry-university-research cooperation. Lastly, the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle and the Yangtze River Delta Design Industry Cooperation Matchmaking Conference will emphasize design industry cooperation mechanisms, platform construction, event hosting, design supply and demand docking, and corporate services.

The event will feature five key highlights as it aims to build a “design ecology.” Firstly, the level of activity will be heightened since the forum is held concurrently with the Smart Expo for the first time, expanding the exchange and cooperation space of the Smart Expo and projecting the voice of “digital design, intelligent future” globally. Secondly, the forum boasts increased international influence as it invites renowned organizations such as the World Design Organization (WDO), the French Designers Union, and the Asian Creative Industry Alliance (Singapore), bringing together international expertise. Thirdly, the forum ensures professional leadership by focusing on topics related to the development of the design industry in Chongqing, Liangjiang New District, and Yubei District. Fourthly, it aims to have a strong industry pull by bringing together leading design companies, design institutions, industry organizations, and academic institutions to foster collaboration and innovation. Lastly, the forum will hold several awarding ceremonies to acknowledge achievements in industrial design empowerment, further enhancing the design innovation ecosystem of Chongqing Design Park.

With the “2023 China Manufacturing Design Conference Yuelai International Design Forum,” Chongqing aims to take another step towards becoming a recognized “City of Design” while fostering international cooperation and innovation in the field of industrial design.

