2023 China (Suixi) Aluminum-based New Energy Materials and Battery Foil Forum Promotes Industry Development and Investment Opportunities

2023 China (Suixi) Aluminum-based New Energy Materials and Battery Foil Forum Highlights Huaibei’s Industrial Development Potential

Huaibei, China – The 2023 China (Suixi) Aluminum-based New Energy Materials and Battery Foil Forum took place on October 28th and 29th, attracting key industry leaders and experts. The event aimed to explore the market conditions and industrial development of Huaibei, with a specific focus on aluminum-based new energy materials and battery foils.

Prominent figures in attendance included Fan Shunke, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association and chairman of the China Nonferrous Metals Processing Industry Association, as well as Jiang Yu, a researcher at the Development Research Center of the State Council. Additionally, Li Guoyang, member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Science and Technology, and Qin Weiguo, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, were present. The Mayor of the city, Wang Huadong, also participated, along with other officials and industry representatives like Fang Zongze, Huang Wei, Yao Ke, and Li Gongfeng.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Jin Haiming, Secretary General of the China Nonferrous Metal Processing Industry Association. In his speech, Qin Weiguo highlighted the market potential of Huaibei and emphasized the importance of the aluminum-based new energy materials and battery foil industries. He stated that these sectors align with the province’s trillion-level new energy vehicle industry plan and offer significant development prospects.

Over the years, Huaibei has strategically focused on developing the aluminum-based new energy materials and battery foil industries as part of its modern industrial system. The city has successfully cultivated large enterprises such as Xiangbang, Guoxuan Xiang Aluminum, Yinbang, Leoch, and Zhongji Battery Foils. These enterprises have formed an industry cluster specializing in the deep processing of aluminum profiles for new energy power battery foils, new energy vehicle aluminum materials, photovoltaic aluminum materials, and recycled aluminum alloys. This cluster aims to become the largest power and energy storage battery foil production base in China.

Qin Weiguo expressed the city’s commitment to supporting the innovative development of the aluminum industry. He pledged to provide greater policy preferences and create a better business environment and cooperation platform. The goal is to achieve the 100 billion yuan target for the aluminum-based new materials industry cluster as soon as possible. He invited all forum participants and guests to visit Huaibei, invest in the city, and contribute to its development. He emphasized the city’s commitment to treating everyone as family, working together towards win-win outcomes, and writing a new chapter of high-quality transformation and development in Huaibei.

Fan Shunke, in his speech, urged the Suixi Aluminum Processing Industry Cluster to focus on cultivating enterprises, leading independent innovation, and dominating market segments. He encouraged efforts to increase national market share and become a role model for safe production, green practices, and low carbon emissions. Fan also stressed the importance of having confidence, seizing opportunities, pursuing independent innovation, and promoting high-quality development in the aluminum processing industry.

Throughout the forum, experts delivered keynote speeches, and 12 projects were signed, with a total agreed investment of 13.81 billion yuan. The event also provided an opportunity for participants to visit the Huaibei City Exhibition Hall and the Kouzi Liquor Culture Museum.

The 2023 China (Suixi) Aluminum-based New Energy Materials and Battery Foil Forum showcased Huaibei’s potential as a key player in the aluminum industry and the new energy sector. With strong government support, strategic planning, and a growing cluster of enterprises, Huaibei aims to lead the way in aluminum-based new energy materials and battery foils, fostering China‘s modernization and contributing to the country’s aluminum processing prowess.