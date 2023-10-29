2023 China (Suixi) Aluminum-based New Energy Materials and Battery Foil Summit Forum Spurs Development and Investment in Huaibei City

2023 China (Suixi) Aluminum-based New Energy Materials and Battery Foil Summit Forum Held

The 2023 China (Suixi) Aluminum-based New Energy Materials and Battery Foil Summit Forum was held from October 28th to 29th. The event was attended by prominent figures such as Fan Shunke, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, and Qin Weiguo, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee. The forum aimed to discuss the market conditions and industrial development of Huaibei in relation to aluminum-based new energy materials and battery foil.

During his speech, Qin Weiguo highlighted the importance of aluminum-based new energy materials and battery foil in the new energy sector and emphasized their significant potential for development. In recent years, Huaibei has focused on developing these industries as part of its plan to build a modern industrial system. Several enterprises, including Xiangbang, Guoxuan Xiang Aluminum, Yinbang, Leoch International, and Zhongji, have been cultivated and formed to contribute to the deep processing of high-end aluminum profiles. Huaibei is committed to becoming the country’s largest power and energy storage battery foil production base.

Qin Weiguo expressed the city’s commitment to further support the innovative development of the aluminum industry, providing policy preferences and creating a favorable business environment. He invited leaders and guests to visit Huaibei, contribute their expertise, and seek business opportunities and industry development together. The city aims to achieve its goal of a 100 billion industry cluster as soon as possible, fostering high-quality transformation and development.

Fan Shunke, in his speech, urged the Suixi aluminum processing industry cluster to prioritize independent innovation, develop international markets, and cultivate leading products. He emphasized the importance of safe and environmentally-friendly production processes, promoting green and low-carbon practices. The aluminum processing industry should seize opportunities, insist on independent innovation, and contribute to the advancement of modernization in China.

The forum also featured keynote speeches by industry experts and witnessed the signing of 12 projects, with a total agreed investment of 13.81 billion yuan. The event also included visits to the Huaibei City Exhibition Hall and the Kouzi Liquor Culture Museum, providing guests with a comprehensive understanding of the city’s culture and achievements.

The 2023 China (Suixi) Aluminum-based New Energy Materials and Battery Foil Summit Forum served as a platform for industry leaders, experts, and government officials to discuss and support the development of aluminum-based new energy materials and battery foil in Huaibei. The forum’s success further solidifies Huaibei’s position as a key player in the new energy sector and reinforces China‘s commitment to green and sustainable development.

