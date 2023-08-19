Home » 2023 China Youth Forum held in Yinchuan, Ningxia
2023 China Youth Forum held in Yinchuan, Ningxia

2023 China Youth Forum Inspires Young Innovators in Yinchuan, Ningxia

The 2023 China Youth Forum, a special event of the China Computing Power Conference, took place in Yinchuan, Ningxia on August 19th. The event saw the participation of Liu Jian, vice president of Xinhua News Agency, and Li Jinke, member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, who both delivered speeches.

Addressing the audience, Liu Jian emphasized the importance of innovation as the primary driving force. He acknowledged that young people are the main force behind innovation, and the “China Youth Forum” special event at the 2023 China Computing Power Conference will inspire more young talents to come forward. Xinhua News Agency is committed to working together with young people to build an “online and offline youth concentric circle” in the new era. They aim to actively explore new forms of youth-oriented communication and expand the new space for future media innovation.

Li Jinke, in his speech, highlighted Ningxia’s commitment to seizing the opportunity presented by the computing power conference to attract high-end talent and create an open platform in related fields. Ningxia aims to build a first-class scientific research environment, accelerate the development of a regional technological innovation highland, and cultivate more young leading talents in the world of science and technology. He warmly welcomed young talents to visit Ningxia, invest, start businesses, and contribute to the digital transformation of the region and the development of the computing power industry.

The forum also included several significant events such as the “Computing Power China” (Youth) Pioneer Release Ceremony, the Global Launch Ceremony of the “Chinese Story House” Project, the Xinhua News Agency New Youth Brand 2.0 Release Ceremony, and the Xinhua News Agency Campus Concert Brand “Song of Youth” Publishing ceremony.

The event was sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the People’s Government of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The New Media Center of Xinhua News Agency and the News and Publicity Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology took responsibility for organizing the forum.

[Responsibility editor: Ma Junqing]

