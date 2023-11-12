2023 Financial Street Forum: Finance and Global Enterprise

Focusing on Finance to Help Enterprises Globalize, the 2023 Financial Street Forum Annual Meeting Holds First Entrepreneurs Roundtable

The annual Financial Street Forum, which took place in Beijing on November 9, held its first entrepreneur roundtable. Nearly 200 representatives from China, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and other countries and regions came together to discuss how finance can assist corporate globalization.

The meeting comes at a crucial time as the whole country is deeply studying and implementing the spirit of the Central Financial Work Conference. The Conference emphasized the importance of finance in the national economy and called for an acceleration in the construction of financial power to promote the high-quality development of China’s finance.

Government officials and business leaders set the stage for the roundtable discussions. Jin Wei, member of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and deputy mayor, stressed the importance of supporting enterprises and the real economy. An Lijia, Vice Chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, called for continuous financial support for the healthy and high-quality development of the private economy. Xie Hui, deputy director of the International Cooperation Bureau of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, highlighted the need for central enterprises to strengthen cooperation with local and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

During the roundtable, leaders from large state-owned financial institutions discussed their commitment to strengthening global linkage, product innovation, and providing comprehensive financial services to enterprises from various countries. They expressed their readiness to transform into green, low-carbon, and digital intelligence to contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The speakers emphasized the need for cross-border collaboration and innovation in financing models to meet the demands of enterprises in the international market.

The roundtable also highlighted the opportunities for foreign financial institutions in China’s process of equal importance to “bringing in” and “going out”. Representatives from Deutsche Bank expressed optimism about the great opportunities for foreign financial institutions in this process.

In conclusion, the 2023 Financial Street Forum Annual Meeting and the first Entrepreneurs Roundtable served as a platform for comprehensive discussions on how finance can support enterprises in their global expansion efforts. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and serving the real economy, the meeting set the stage for continued progress in the international financial sector and global business development.

