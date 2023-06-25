Home » 2023 GAC Technology Day is coming!Exploring the new normal of mobile technology travel life Provider Zhitong Finance
Zhitong Finance APP learned that on the morning of June 26, the 2023 GAC Science and Technology Day will be launched with a combination of online and offline! The Julang-Hydrogen hybrid system unveiled at the GAC Science and Technology Day last year will be installed on the GAC Trumpchi Smart Electric New Energy E9 at this year’s Science and Technology Day.

GAC Group (02238) is committed to exploring greener and more efficient ways of applying diversified energy sources, and will use this Science and Technology Day to bring another research and development achievement under the multi-energy structure-the world‘s first ammonia engine for passenger cars. At the same time, it will also showcase GAC’s latest advanced achievements in energy technology, such as the most integrated N-in-one electric drive, and demonstrate GAC’s measures and gains under the trend of “product + ecology” competition.

In addition, this science and technology day will also show a “flying” soaring, dynamic flying car. This is GAC Group’s innovative thinking on the vision of aerial three-dimensional transportation and the future three-dimensional transportation non-sensing travel ecosystem for the upcoming automobile 4.0 era. Let’s look forward to it together.

