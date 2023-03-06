The 2023 government work report has some expectations for the market: First, in the context of the post-epidemic economic recovery exceeding expectations, the economic growth target has not been raised as reported by foreign media; On the basis of the tone set by the Central Economic Work Conference last year, further efforts will be made. We believe that this reflects the fact that the government is cautiously optimistic about the economic recovery in 2023, especially in the year when the government changes, and it is necessary to reserve policy space for the new government; and doubts about its fiscal sustainability. Therefore, in addition to attaching the same importance to stability and security as before, we believe that the urgently needed institutional reforms in the technology and financial sectors are also the main policy lines after the two sessions.

The government work report has a clear understanding of the increase in external uncertainties: “Global inflation is still high” means that the impact of monetary policy tightening by developed central banks still exists; “the growth momentum of the world economy and trade has weakened” indicates that China‘s exports are under downward pressure It continues to increase; “external suppression and containment continues to rise” means geopolitical risks, especially the decoupling of the Sino-US technology field is likely to accelerate. This is also in the deployment of this year’s economic work. The report puts “focusing on expanding domestic demand” and “accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system” in the most important positions.

Doubts about the sustainability of fiscal capacity mean that large-scale subsidies for a certain industry may not be feasible. After three rounds of “tax cuts and fee reductions” in 2019, 2020, and 2022, the space for the central government to replace local governments to increase leverage is limited; The vulnerability of subsidy dependence, especially in the chip industry. In 2022, China will revoke or cancel 5,746 chip-related companies, far exceeding previous years. Therefore, in terms of coping with the current decoupling of science and technology between China and the United States, technological innovation is not a one-day achievement, but a long-term achievement. Large-scale subsidies regardless of cost are no longer a good strategy.

In view of this, we believe that an important policy line after the two sessions is the “trinity” of “finance-technology-finance”. The announcement of the Second Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has indicated that finance and technology are the focus of this round of financial and technology reform, and will adhere to problem orientation. We believe that the crux of the problem is how to enable finance to empower scientific and technological innovation under the new nationwide system under the condition of a certain lack of finance? Therefore, in the financial field, in addition to the comprehensive registration system to promote the listing of scientific and technological enterprises, financial supervision will be re-integrated between the central and local governments, and between ministries and commissions; Financial and financial resources, and continuously consolidate the foundation of scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement by strengthening basic research. This “trinity” reform model will also empower the high-quality development of China‘s economy.

In addition, in terms of security, the importance of military security may increase. Since the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the “spotlight” of the market has been mainly in the fields of food, technology, energy, and industrial chain security. Wang Chao, the spokesperson of the pre-conference conference, said that China‘s defense expenditures have maintained a moderate and reasonable increase in terms of national defense and military affairs. “The scale of defense expenditures is determined by comprehensively considering the needs of national defense construction and the level of national economic development.”

Although in terms of absolute scale, my country’s military expenditure ranks second in the world in recent years, relative to its economic size and discourse power, its military expenditure is at a relatively low level: Among the top six economies in the world’s military expenditure scale, China’s military expenditure accounts for the lowest ratio of GDP ; In 2021, China‘s GDP will account for 76% of the United States, but its military expenditure will only account for 35%. Therefore, regardless of the level of economic development or the needs of national defense construction under the current international situation—”comprehensively strengthen military training and preparation” (Government Work Report), “accelerate the building of the People’s Army into a world-class army” (Report of the Twentieth National Congress), military security may receive greater attention.

In other respects, the tone of consumption is still the top priority, but the measures may not be as expected. The order of expanding domestic demand has been raised from the fifth part of last year’s work arrangement to the first place this year (Table 3). In terms of tone, it continues the statement in the Central Economic Work Conference. The content emphasizes “stabilizing bulk consumption and restoring consumption of living services”, which is worth noting What is surprising is that this meeting did not highlight the wording of housing consumption, which means that the introduction of real estate demand-side policies will be more cautious.

After the Spring Festival, tourism, catering and other service consumption recovered strongly, and real estate sales also showed improvement in February. ” and “March Consumption Promotion Month” both reflect the confidence in the recovery of residents’ endogenous consumption power (Table 4).

Finance: Appropriately strengthen and focus on improving efficiency. The combination of fiscal policy in 2022 is “2.8% deficit rate + 3.65 trillion special bonds”. This year’s fiscal policy will increase the intensity of expenditure and investment in special bonds: the general deficit rate will be raised to 3%, and local new special bonds will be added. It was also raised to 3.8 trillion yuan, but it did not exceed market expectations. From the perspective of improving the efficiency of fiscal expenditures, the key directions are major projects and people’s livelihood and employment. In addition to speeding up the implementation of major projects during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period (the start of construction may decrease, but the construction intensity is expected to increase), expenditures will be tilted towards emerging industries and people’s livelihood. Promoting the employment of young people, especially college graduates, should be placed in a more prominent position” to improve the efficiency of the use of financial funds.

The monetary policy remains stable. Compared with the Central Economic Work Conference, there is no more expression. The meaning behind the precision and benefit is more likely to be the optimization of the credit structure and the support of more effective flow to the real economy on the premise of stable and reasonably sufficient liquidity. Combined with the statement recently made by the Governor of the Central Bank in the State Council Information Office that “the actual interest rate level is appropriate, RRR cuts are still an effective way”, we expect that the possibility of interest rate cuts this year is unlikely, and the implementation of RRR cuts and structural policy tools are the main policy directions.

Risk warning: With the tightening of overseas monetary policies, foreign demand has fallen, and overseas economies have entered a significant recession ahead of schedule, seriously dragging down my country’s exports. The virus strain has mutated, and the spread of the epidemic has worsened than expected.