2023 Integrated Circuit Innovation and Development Conference Ignites Excitement in Wuxi, China

The 2023 Integrated Circuit Innovation and Development Conference was recently held in Wuxi, China, with the aim of connecting the world with chips and creating the future with tin. Over 3,000 guests attended the conference, including prominent scholars, entrepreneurs, and representatives from various associations and organizations. The event focused on exploring the latest technology advancements, industry trends, and policies in the field of integrated circuits. The conference spanned three days and included an opening ceremony, an exhibition, and a series of activities.

Jiangsu province is a significant production base for integrated circuits in China. The province has been actively cultivating the industry as an advanced manufacturing cluster and a strong industrial chain, making it the largest industrial scale in the country. Wuxi, in particular, has played a crucial role in the development of China‘s integrated circuit industry. With its industry-led strategy and commitment to high-quality development, Wuxi continues to lead the industry and seize new opportunities.

The opening ceremony of the conference unveiled several national platforms, special funds, cluster pilots, and key laboratories. Additionally, numerous industrial projects were signed, with a total contracted amount exceeding 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion). Five academicians and five outstanding entrepreneurs jointly issued the “2023 Wuxi Initiative for Integrated Circuit Innovation and Development.” This initiative emphasizes the need to develop new national advantages, create a new development pattern, and promote collaborative innovation and development across the entire industry chain.

The conference focused on “one conference and one exhibition,” leveraging the advantages of Wuxi’s integrated circuit industry chain. The Semiconductor Equipment Materials and Core Components Exhibition, held in conjunction with the conference, saw the participation of more than 380 exhibitors from leading integrated circuit companies. The exhibition covered the entire industry chain, showcasing the latest advancements and products from both domestic and international companies.

In addition to the exhibition, the conference featured ten series of activities and fifteen ecosystem activities. These activities covered key areas such as equipment and materials industry, regional coordinated development, chiplet development, third-generation semiconductors, and more. The aim was to promote integration and innovation among large and medium-sized enterprises, strengthen the industry chain, and encourage further development and expansion.

The semiconductor equipment exhibition also provided a platform for specialized new enterprises to showcase their latest products. This included thin film growth equipment, plasma etching equipment, wet process equipment, process testing equipment, packaging equipment, and more. The exhibition aimed to facilitate in-depth exchanges and efficient cooperation between exhibitors and potential customers, further fostering collaboration within the industry.

The conference has undoubtedly enhanced the status of Wuxi as a hub for integrated circuit innovation and development. By focusing on technology advancements and industry collaboration, the conference aims to promote high-quality development in the integrated circuit industry and contribute to China‘s self-reliance and technological advancement.

Disclaimer: This article is a reprint and does not represent the views of Xinhua News Agency. The accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of the information provided are not guaranteed. Readers are advised to verify the relevant content themselves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

