2023 International Digital Energy Exhibition Highlights Cutting-Edge Technologies and Industry Trends

Title: Shenzhen Hosts 2023 International Digital Energy Exhibition Showcasing Cutting-Edge Technologies

Date: July 4, 2023

Shenzhen, China – The 2023 International Digital Energy Exhibition took place from June 29th to July 2nd, attracting industry experts and enthusiasts from around the world. The event showcased the latest advancements and applications in the global digital energy sector across multiple scenarios. The exhibition featured hundreds of exhibitors, including renowned domestic and foreign companies, industry associations, universities, research institutes, and green financial institutions. The focus revolved around analyzing industry trends, addressing challenges faced, exploring new ideas, and discussing opportunities for future development.

Zhongnan Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Energy Construction, was one of the prominent participants at the exhibition. The company showcased three major businesses – “new energy,” “new energy storage,” and “digital energy” – while presenting cutting-edge technologies, innovative products, and advanced solutions.

Several forums were held during the exhibition, including the “Digital Drive Can Create the Future” Digital Energy Forum and the New Power System Development Forum. Participants engaged in discussions concerning the potential opportunities and challenges posed by wind power photovoltaics, new energy transmission technology, new energy storage technology, and digital energy. Valuable insights were shared, focusing on issues such as the comprehensive utilization of data-driven production methods and the integration of digital and energy revolutions.

The exhibition served as a platform for knowledge exchange and facilitated networking opportunities among industry professionals. It provided a comprehensive overview of the advancements and trends in the digital energy sector while highlighting the potential for future growth and innovation.

“The 2023 International Digital Energy Exhibition proved to be a remarkable gathering of experts, showcasing the cutting-edge technologies and solutions driving the global digital energy field,” stated Qiu Quanlin, a representative from the Guangdong Reporter Station of China Daily.

In conclusion, the exhibition served as a catalyst for the digital energy industry’s development, fostering collaboration and inspiring new ideas. By bringing together leading companies, research institutes, and industry associations, it provided a platform for the exploration of groundbreaking technologies and advancements that could shape the future of the energy sector.

