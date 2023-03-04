The 2023 World Mobile Communications Conference concludes, China’s scientific and technological strength attracts attention

At the just-concluded 2023 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​Spain, more than 2,000 exhibitors from more than 200 countries and regions around the world focused on discussing new trends, new products and new technologies in the mobile communication industry. The continuous development of Chinese products also attracted the attention of many visitors at this exhibition.

Mobile World Congress is one of the grand events in the mobile communication industry. This year, Chinese exhibitors also brought technologies such as “Eagle Eye” cameras, folding screens and ultra-fast charging.

Xu Qi, representative of Chinese exhibitors: 240W full-level instant charging technology, 80 seconds to 20% instant charging experience, will further rewrite the charging (speed) record of the mobile phone industry, and will also revolutionize users’ habits of using mobile phones.

Chinese products attracted the attention of many visitors. And experiencing the latest terminal equipment in person can also make visitors more intuitively feel the fun of integrating technology into life.

German exhibitor Frank: Now I can see the menu, navigation, health, weather.

Reporter: What do you think, is it easy to use?

Frank, a German visitor: This is very practical, and now there is light rain in Barcelona, ​​I think this is very good.

Eric, a visitor from the Netherlands: I think that this year all the big companies are trying their best to make their smartphones have their own features, such as fast charging, rear LED screen, and heat dissipation. All the companies are starting to work on making their own products unique, and I’m very happy to see that.