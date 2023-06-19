2023 NAVIGATE Navigator Summit | H3C leads the new path of smart mine construction-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: 2023 NAVIGATE Summit | New H3C leads the new path of smart mine construction

Recently, during the Navigator Summit 2023, H3C Group, a subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup, held an online special forum on smart mines, discussing with users and partners of mining enterprises across the country the in-depth integration of the new generation of digital technology and the development of the coal industry, and promoting the low-cost energy industry. Carbon-green transformation to achieve high-quality development of the coal industry.

For a period of time to come, coal will still be the main energy source in my country, and the comprehensive scenario-based application of digital technology is a new opportunity for the high-quality development of the coal industry in the new era. Zhang Jianming, deputy director of the Science and Technology Development Department of the China Coal Industry Association, pointed out during the forum that “the intelligent construction of coal mines is a long-term task that requires policy guidance, technological innovation, standard protection, talent support, and management improvement. Give full play to the demonstration role and driving effect of intelligent demonstration coal mines, build an intelligent ecology of innovation, collaboration, openness and cooperation, work together with the majority of coal practitioners, focus on digital empowerment, and further promote the construction of intelligent mines.”

In response to the construction of intelligent mines, New H3C Group established an intelligent mine heavy equipment brigade as early as the beginning of 2021. Relying on an accurate grasp of industry trends and policies, and driven by core technologies and solutions, it continuously upgrades end-to-end mine scenario solutions , Form multi-dimensional cooperation with industry ecological partners in products, solutions, services, etc., and build a win-win pan-mine ecological system.

In the view of New H3C Group, the core goal of smart mine construction is to create advanced digital infrastructure and build a people-oriented mine application system, relying on the two-way drive of the business side and the platform side, to build intelligent information infrastructure, basic software platforms, data Integrate the platform to achieve intelligent production, intelligent security, and intelligent support systems, thereby stimulating industrial potential and further promoting the construction of smart mines.

Dong Kai, Technical Director of the Intelligent Mine Heavy Equipment Brigade of New H3C Group, pointed out in his speech that New H3C Group innovatively proposed a technical framework system based on the “Five Ones” project to empower coal mine value, that is, through a set of mine comprehensive perception foundation, a Zhang Fusion communication network, a basic computing power center, a cloud support platform, and a data center carry intelligent mine applications and provide comprehensive digital support for coal production, mechanical and electrical equipment management, and comprehensive safety management and control. , intelligent open-pit mines, intelligent coal preparation plants and other customized solutions, relying on deep accumulation in deterministic network, security and other fields, integrate full-stack technical capabilities into mine safety production, and provide a solid digital base for smart mines.

In terms of ecological construction, New H3C Group has given full play to its own advantages, starting from five aspects: technology, model, service, talent and digital platform, and working closely with partners to enhance the synergy of digital brains. At the same time, H3C is also regularly holding a series of “Hi. Smart Mine” intelligent construction live broadcast salons to discuss scenario applications and innovative practices with users and partners.

In addition, New H3C Group also invited Jing Chao, deputy chief engineer of Beijing Dragonsoft Technology Co., Ltd., to share with the guests on “the research and application of coal mine intelligent management and control platform and intelligent mining technology based on the ground survey guarantee system” for the coal mine. The development of intelligent management and control platform and intelligent mining work provides a new way of thinking.

As the “ballast stone” in economic operation, the digital and intelligent transformation of the coal mining industry is of great significance to the national economic construction. As a leader in digital solutions, New H3C Group will adhere to the concept of “intensive cultivation and pragmatism, and give wisdom to the times”, relying on the full-stack capabilities of “digital brain”, to infiltrate the green, safe, intelligent and efficient concepts of smart mines into mines In all aspects of production, we will continue to promote the construction of smart mines and low-carbon green transformation, and join hands with industry users and ecological partners to jointly help the high-quality development of my country’s coal mining industry.

