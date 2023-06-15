2023 Open Atom Global Open Source Summit Held Landi Commercial Releases New Version AxPOS A8S_TOM News

The 2023 Open Atom Global Open Source Summit with the theme of “Open Source Empowerment, Inclusive Future” will be held during the Global Digital Economy Conference from June 11th to 13th, fully displaying the application of open source technology, focusing on the latest development of the global open source ecosystem and cutting-edge technology trends. On the afternoon of the 12th, the OpenHarmony sub-forum of the summit was successfully held. Relevant co-construction units and ecological partners gathered together to show the achievements of OpenHarmony in various industries, the prosperity of the ecology and the latest technological progress.

(Picture: Liu Shiying, Senior Vice President of Liandi Commercial Co., Ltd.)

At the OpenHarmony 3.2 Release demonstration ceremony of the OpenHarmony sub-forum, Liu Shiying, senior vice president of Landi Commercial, released the world‘s first smart POS terminal AxPOS A8S based on OpenHarmony 3.2 version. Won the bid for the smart handheld POS project procurement of the Agricultural Bank of China.

According to Liu Shiying, the AxPOS A8S hardware platform adopts Zhanrui SL8541E chip solution, has passed a series of industry certifications such as UPTS3. Equipped with a test report, it is praised by the industry as a real “National Chip National Soul” intelligent financial payment terminal. In addition, AxPOS A8S also adopts advanced security algorithms, supports the future-oriented AES256 algorithm and AES UKPT key system, and supports the whole process application scenarios of key transmission, storage and application encrypted based on AES256 and national secret algorithm.

Not only that, thanks to the unique distributed technology of OpenHarmony version 3.2, AxPOS A8S can also realize distributed business collaboration with other financial terminals equipped with OpenHarmony, providing merchants with professional wireless scene services. In addition, this product can also virtualize peripheral devices into local devices, efficiently expand the hardware capabilities of the host, and build an OpenHarmony financial terminal digital interconnection base.

Liu Shiying said, “The OpenHarmony ecology continues to prosper and has become the root community of the next-generation smart terminal operating system. Landi Commercial will spare no effort to cooperate with ecological partners to build OpenHarmony, promote its prosperity and development in the field of financial ecology, and innovate comprehensively with financial technology. It empowers the digital intelligence upgrade of thousands of industries and helps the high-quality development of the economy and society.”

During the Open Atom Global Open Source Summit, Landi Commercial was invited to showcase its smart terminal products and solutions, attracting an endless stream of audience and attracting widespread attention.



