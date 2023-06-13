2023 Qinghai Provincial Scientific and Technological Innovation Achievement Promotion Conference-Special event for electric power companies successfully held-Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China

On May 31, the 2023 Qinghai Provincial Scientific and Technological Innovation Achievement Promotion Conference – a special event for electric power companies was successfully held. The meeting was jointly organized by Qinghai Provincial Science and Technology Department and State Grid Qinghai Electric Power Company. Zhao Wen, a member of the party group of the Qinghai Provincial Science and Technology Department and director of the Youth Aid Office, attended and delivered a speech. A total of 98 people from well-known domestic universities, research institutes, and representatives of outstanding enterprises participated in the event.

With the theme of “creating and enjoying the plateau”, the press conference promoted 6 scientific and technological achievements, 3 of which were successfully signed, creating a good ecology of government-enterprise collaboration and joint innovation, and demonstrating the good performance of thoroughly implementing new development concepts and building a new development pattern image.

Zhao Wen expressed his gratitude to the State Grid Qinghai Provincial Electric Power Company for its long-term contributions to promoting Qinghai’s energy transformation and high-quality development. He pointed out that State Grid Qinghai Provincial Electric Power Company has an important position in the province’s energy industry and has played an important role in ensuring people’s livelihood and promoting economic and social development. In recent years, State Grid Qinghai Provincial Electric Power Company has actively built a collaborative innovation system, increased university-enterprise linkage, achieved a number of major scientific and technological achievements, and solved a number of strategic issues involving the development of new energy. Together with the science and technology department to create an innovative brand of “creating and enjoying the plateau”, actively promote the transformation of achievements, accumulatively promote the application of 30 innovative achievements, and realize the conversion income of 14.25 million yuan, set an example for the scientific and technological innovation work of Qinghai Province, hope that the State Grid Qinghai Provincial Electric Power Company Make persistent efforts in scientific and technological innovation, strengthen the construction of government-enterprise collaborative innovation system, and make greater contributions to the sustainable economic and social development of Qinghai Province.

State Grid Qinghai Provincial Electric Power Company stated that it will take this opportunity of promotion and release of scientific and technological innovation achievements to further promote the “artisan spirit”, emancipate the mind, strengthen measures, strengthen government-enterprise cooperation, and conduct in-depth research to solve various problems encountered in the process of technological innovation. to solve such problems and continuously enhance the core competitiveness of enterprises.