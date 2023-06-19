2023 Ranking: These are the 100 most valuable brands in the world

Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft are among the most valuable brands in the world. Getty Images / JUSTIN TALLIS / Contributor
We bring you the 100 most valuable brands in the world, according to a report by Kantar Brandz.
The list includes many well-known US companies, including Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft.
But German companies are also involved. These include, for example, SAP, Mercedes-Benz and Siemens.
It’s no surprise that big US companies — like Apple and Microsoft — are worth a lot. But did you know that brands like Pampers or the social network Linkedin are also among the highest quality in the world? Introducing the 100 brands that, loudly a ranking by Kantar Brandz2023 are the most valuable in the world.
read too
Flights in Europe are 57 percent more expensive: where it will be really expensive in the 2023 summer holidays
The top 100 most valuable brands of 2023
APPLE
MICROSOFT
AMAZON
MCDONALD’S
VISA
TENCENT
LOUIS VUITTON
MASTERCARD
COCA-COLA
ARAMCO
ORACLE
ALIBABA
AT&T
VERIZON
IBM
MOUTAI
HERMES
THE HOME DEPOT
NIKE
ACCENTURE
UPS
NVIDIA
TESLA
TELEKOM/T-MOBILE
STARBUCKS
WALMART
MARLBORO
CHANEL
QUALCOMM
COSTCO
YOUTUBE
ADOBE
NETFLIX
CISCO
DISNEY
XFINITY
TІКТОК
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
INTUIT
L’ORÉAL PARIS
SPECTRUM
AMERICAN EXPRESS
SAP
SALESFORCE
AMD
RBC
INTEL
WELLS FARGO
SAMSUNG
MEITUAN
HDFC BANK
UNITEDHEALTHCARE
HUAWEI
HAIER
XBOX
PAYPAL
TOYOTA
VODAFONE
JD
GUCCI
INFOSYS
TD
J.P. MORGAN
ICBC
SHEIN
MERCEDES-BENZ
MERCADO LIBRE
CHINA MOBILE
BCA
CHASE
AIRTEL
SIEMENS
COMMBANK
EXXONMOBIL
KFC
NONGFU SPRING
BANK OF AMERICA
LOWE’S
NTT
PING AN
IKEA
BMW
BUDWEISER
LANCÔME
AIA
PEPSI
DHL
RED BULL
ZARA
COLGATE
UBER
FEDEX
SHELL
SONY
100. PAMPERS
read too
Seven “presumed dead” value stocks will outperform, says this top fund manager
The seven most valuable German brands
German brands are also in the top 100 ranking – these include Telekom, SAP, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, Commerzbank, BMW and DHL. This is hardly surprising, because the companies are very successful: Telekom is the largest telecommunications company in Europe, SAP is one of the five largest software companies in the world and Mercedes-Benz and BMW are among the best-known car brands. Siemens is represented in 190 countries, Commerzbank is one of the largest German banks and the logistics service provider DHL transports over 1.8 billion packages a year.