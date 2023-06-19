2023 Ranking: These are the 100 most valuable brands in the world

Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft are among the most valuable brands in the world. Getty Images / JUSTIN TALLIS / Contributor

We bring you the 100 most valuable brands in the world, according to a report by Kantar Brandz.

The list includes many well-known US companies, including Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft.

But German companies are also involved. These include, for example, SAP, Mercedes-Benz and Siemens.

It’s no surprise that big US companies — like Apple and Microsoft — are worth a lot. But did you know that brands like Pampers or the social network Linkedin are also among the highest quality in the world? Introducing the 100 brands that, loudly a ranking by Kantar Brandz2023 are the most valuable in the world.

The top 100 most valuable brands of 2023

APPLE

GOOGLE

MICROSOFT

AMAZON

MCDONALD’S

VISA

TENCENT

LOUIS VUITTON

MASTERCARD

COCA-COLA

ARAMCO

FACEBOOK

ORACLE

ALIBABA

AT&T

VERIZON

IBM

MOUTAI

HERMES

THE HOME DEPOT

NIKE

ACCENTURE

UPS

NVIDIA

TESLA

TELEKOM/T-MOBILE

STARBUCKS

WALMART

INSTAGRAM

MARLBORO

CHANEL

QUALCOMM

COSTCO

YOUTUBE

ADOBE

NETFLIX

LINKEDIN

CISCO

DISNEY

XFINITY

TІКТОК

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

INTUIT

L’ORÉAL PARIS

SPECTRUM

AMERICAN EXPRESS

SAP

SALESFORCE

AMD

RBC

INTEL

WELLS FARGO

SAMSUNG

MEITUAN

HDFC BANK

UNITEDHEALTHCARE

HUAWEI

HAIER

XBOX

PAYPAL

TOYOTA

VODAFONE

JD

GUCCI

INFOSYS

TD

J.P. MORGAN

ICBC

SHEIN

MERCEDES-BENZ

MERCADO LIBRE

CHINA MOBILE

BCA

CHASE

AIRTEL

SIEMENS

COMMBANK

EXXONMOBIL

KFC

NONGFU SPRING

BANK OF AMERICA

LOWE’S

NTT

PING AN

IKEA

BMW

BUDWEISER

LANCÔME

AIA

PEPSI

DHL

RED BULL

ZARA

COLGATE

UBER

FEDEX

SHELL

SONY

100. PAMPERS

The seven most valuable German brands

German brands are also in the top 100 ranking – these include Telekom, SAP, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, Commerzbank, BMW and DHL. This is hardly surprising, because the companies are very successful: Telekom is the largest telecommunications company in Europe, SAP is one of the five largest software companies in the world and Mercedes-Benz and BMW are among the best-known car brands. Siemens is represented in 190 countries, Commerzbank is one of the largest German banks and the logistics service provider DHL transports over 1.8 billion packages a year.

