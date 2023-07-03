2023 Shuibei (Summer) China Jewelry Industry Development Pragmatic Forum: Heroes Solve Puzzles and Discuss the Truth of Taoism

Heroes Solve Puzzles and Discuss the Truth of Taoism at Jewelry Industry Development Forum

The 2023 Shuibei (Summer) China Jewelry Industry Development Pragmatic Forum, a meeting of global jewelry masters, was successfully held in Shenzhen on June 16. The forum, guided by various government bodies in Shenzhen, aimed to discuss the integration of Chinese traditions into international trends and the development of the jewelry industry.

The forum was attended by industry experts and leaders from around the world. Keynote speakers included Corentin Quideau, co-founder of Cartier International, who spoke about the core elements of brand power; Amanda Triossi, an authoritative Bulgari brand expert, who focused on brand building roles and how jewelry enters the international auction market; and Giuseppe Univochi, the art director of LV and SKP, who discussed the relationship between visual presentation and brand power.

The morning session focused on brand power, with speakers emphasizing the importance of value strategy, design, and creativity. The afternoon session shifted the focus to product power, with discussions on creative design, craftsmanship, and cultural stories behind jewelry brands.

The round table forum, the finale of the event, brought together international and domestic industry thought leaders. The discussions centered around the survival and opportunities of regional brands, traditional jewelry stores, brand development, and image upgrades.

Throughout the forum, ideas were exchanged, insights were shared, and the challenges and opportunities in the jewelry industry were addressed. The event served as a platform for industry leaders to discuss topics such as brand competitiveness, product strength, and the integration of Chinese fashion into the international market.

The successful holding of the forum signals the growing influence of the Shenzhen jewelry industry on the global stage. The event brought together experts from all over the world, highlighting Shenzhen’s role as a hub for the jewelry industry and its commitment to innovative development.

The 2023 Shuibei (Summer) China Jewelry Industry Development Pragmatic Forum served as a platform for heroes of the industry to solve puzzles and discuss the truth of Taoism. As the industry continues to evolve, Shenzhen remains at the forefront of the global jewelry market, ready to shape the future of the industry.

