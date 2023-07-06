2023 Smart Tourism Development Forum Explores the Role of Technology in Transforming the Tourism Industry

Title: Chongqing Holds 2023 Smart Tourism Development Forum to Foster Intelligent Tourism

Chongqing, China – The 2023 Smart Tourism Development Forum was successfully organized in Chongqing, attracting industry experts and professionals to explore the implications and benefits of smart tourism. The event, held by the Chongqing Municipal Culture and Tourism Association and Chongqing Tourism Investment Group Co., Ltd., aimed to discuss how the incorporation of intelligent solutions can facilitate the growth and sustainability of the tourism sector.

Under the theme “Smart Tourism · Data Empowerment,” the forum was guided by the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism. It provided a platform for experts to analyze challenges faced by the tourism industry and showcase the latest technological advancements and cutting-edge cases of smart tourism.

During the forum, prominent speakers focused on various topics such as the opportunities and challenges of digital cultural tourism construction, the overall understanding and methodology of digital empowerment in Chongqing, and the transformation of digital management in cultural tourism enterprises. Through these discussions, participants aimed to explore innovative approaches to sustainable tourism development.

Liu Xuefeng, Director of Science and Technology and Big Data Department of Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism, highlighted the current challenges faced by Chongqing in the construction of digital cultural tourism. These challenges include the need for deeper integration of culture and tourism, improved supply of high-quality cultural tourism products and services, and the development of new products, formats, and models.

In response to these challenges, Liu suggested several strategies. Firstly, Chongqing should develop tourism applets, applications, and websites to support comprehensive management and control of scenic spots, as well as to provide smart services. Secondly, the city can learn from successful projects, such as the Forbidden City and Huashan, to create new tourism scenarios. Additionally, Chongqing should actively participate in pilot projects and collaborate on key digital cultural tourism initiatives. Finally, online supervision should be strengthened to provide tourists with more convenient information services.

Yang Qian, General Manager of Hangzhou Tianmai Network Co., Ltd., emphasized the need for the digitalization of cultural tourism in order to address problems such as insufficient content in scenic spots, lack of cultural carriers, and limited tourist experiences. To achieve this, Yang stressed the importance of developing new digital cultural tourism products and enhancing the immersive experience of cultural tourism spaces. By applying digital technology, cultural tourism can improve its carrying capacity and consumption power. Recent projects like Song Yun’s Wonderful Night in Hangzhou and the “Flying in Guangxi” 5G scene immersive project serve as examples in this regard.

Luo Rui, Chairman of Chongqing Tourism Cloud Information Technology Co., Ltd., underscored the need for an enhanced enterprise management model through technology empowerment. He mentioned the importance of a cultural tourism digital platform, such as “Youying MS,” which can assist managers in gaining real-time insights into the operation of scenic spots, employee workflow, ticket sales, visitor channels, and more. This digital platform facilitates efficient self-examination for enterprises and promotes customer satisfaction.

Zhao Mingquan, a member of the Party Committee of the Chongqing Municipal Culture and Tourism Commission, emphasized the significance of data empowerment for the high-quality development of the tourism industry. He noted that data-driven approaches have played a vital role in the standardization, branding, and overall strengthening of smart tourist attractions in Chongqing. The forum was seen as a tangible step in the “Iterative Upgrading of Chongqing Tourism” and represented an earnest effort towards propelling the city’s smart tourism towards a promising future.

