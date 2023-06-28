2023 The 22nd International CBME Pregnancy, Baby and Children Exhibition opens in Shanghai_Industrial Economy_Finance_中金在线

From June 28 to 30, 2023, the “22nd International CBME Maternity and Children Exhibition” (hereinafter referred to as 2023 CBME) hosted by Informa Markets was grandly opened at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center. The scale of the exhibition reached 300,000 square meters, attracting 2,880 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions, and a total of more than 4,500 maternity, baby and child brands participated in the exhibition. At the same time, it is expected that more than 100,000 global buyers from home and abroad from nearly 40 types of channels will gather here. This exhibition aims to provide an important platform for the maternity, baby and child industry to communicate, explore new products, explosive products and new trends, and promote the industry to a new stage of development.



Grand Opening of 2023 CBME Maternity, Infant and Children Exhibition

With the gradual recovery of global trade, the maternity, infant and child industry has ushered in more new business opportunities for domestic and foreign trade, and the market size has shown a continuous growth trend. 2023 CBME brings together more than 4,500 high-quality maternity, baby and child brands from around the world, covering maternity and baby products, maternity and baby food, nutrition and leisure food, toys, education and stationery, children’s clothing and accessories, stroller seats and furniture, supply chain And other full-category new products and excellent products and excellent enterprises. Beiqin, Babycare, Bebebus, Elittle, Shixi, Yili QQ Star, Domaomao, Yiying, Queshi, Xiaolu Lanlan, Bruco, Milu, Wheldon, Daikesi, Baiao, Panasonic, Huo Huotu, Akita Manman, Xiaolulanlan, Chicco, Philips Avent, Dr.Brown’s, Hape, Ty and many other domestic and foreign brands made their appearances one after another, creating an annual grand event in the maternity, infant and child industry.



2023 CBME Pregnancy, Baby and Child Exhibition Site

Strong return of overseas brands, gathering of international pavilions

Overseas brands have re-launched the Chinese market. More than 750 overseas maternity and baby brands from more than 30 countries and regions around the world have brought significant growth in high-end children’s clothing, oral care, sleep management, feeding, nutrition and health, and educational toys. A full range of high-quality products including categories. North America, Norway, Japan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and other international pavilions, as well as the Hong Kong Pavilion of China, came to the scene, presenting a diversified product experience to the audience and promoting the internationalization of the industry.



International Pavilion at the 2023 CBME Pregnancy, Baby and Child Exhibition

The product line is extended, and the big children and family consumption markets are heavily developed

The exhibition brings together more than 4,500 well-known and cutting-edge brands, displaying a full range of maternity, baby and child products in 10 exhibition halls. This year, the category of the exhibition has been extended to CUHK children’s category, and outdoor sports, study tables, stationery and education exhibition areas have been set up to display sub-categories of children’s clothing and children’s shoes, so as to open up new growth in the industry.

In the outdoor sports exhibition area, outdoor riding and sports products such as balance bikes, bicycles, electric vehicles, tricycles, camping vehicles, scooters, karts, tents, camping vehicles; Kinderkraft, Bike8, Radio Flyer, Montresor, Lebei , Ledi, Meng Dasheng, KEENZ, Nabiis and other brands made wonderful appearances. The study desk, stationery and education exhibition area displays study desks and chairs, stationery, painting materials, children’s books and picture books, learning machines, reading pens, school bags, desk lamps and other products; Jimi Puzzle, STA, My First Book, Qiyi Rubik’s Cube, Uncle Kai’s Storytelling, etc. displayed many well-designed mother and child care products. At the same time, children’s shoes and children’s wear brands such as Bduck, Boys and Girls, q21, Disha, Piggy Peggy, and Nianyi also appeared on the spot.

In order to expand the consumption needs of users, the 2023 CBME set up a special household consumption exhibition area, focusing on household products. Many exhibitors brought new mother, baby and family-related brands to the exhibition to help visitors grasp emerging consumer trends. In addition, the exhibition also launched the “Family Mart Daily Chemical Products Exhibition Area” to display sub-category products such as oral care, nasal cavity care, and household paper.

Toothpaste, toothbrush, dental floss, mouthwash, children’s oral cleaning spray and other related products displayed by many well-known oral care brands such as Jordan, BabySmile, Grin, MDB, Yucca, Saijia, and Rabbit Mother, satisfy more pan-mother and baby Home Oral Care Needs.

In addition, household paper brands such as wet wipes, cotton soft wipes, paper towels, and disposable sanitary products: Youquan, Guoguang, Deyou, Kexinrou, ITO, Ankexin, Nursingjia, Suruanruan, etc. Lots of attention on the spot.

To see new products for pregnant women and children in 23 years, go to the “New” Hall in Hall 7.1

2023 CBME will create a new 7.1 “new” concept hall, which will find new products, watch new trends, learn new ways to play, make new friends, multi-dimensional integration, and open up links such as product selection-speed dating-trend activities, so that on-site exhibitors and visitors can enjoy it New Trend for Babies! There are also colorful activities such as big shows, press conferences, talent live broadcasts, innovation research clubs, salons, matchmaking, outdoor parent-child zones, premium product displays, and brain-hole co-creation.



2023 CBME Hall 7.1 “New” Hall Site

Go to the Super New Product Collection Street to see the new products in 23 years first. There are many well-known brands in this area, such as Bedemei, Yunbei, bibi, Gaoqing Times, DJECO, Camping Box, Nianqin, Innovation Norway, Trodat, bebeeco, BRAHA, DR.TALBOTS, gogo glow, Jingyu Technology, etc., displayed many new and explosive products.

Visit the “Go Wild! Outdoor Parent-child Zone” to explore the new world of outdoor parent-child families. CBME, together with Camping Box and ARCFOX, launched an outdoor parent-child zone, combined with current product trends, to create camping, beach and other scenes, and focus on displaying more than 100 trendy new products for outdoor riding, entertainment, and travel. experience!

Join the CBME big show “One Child Comes to the Show” to set off a midsummer trend mother and baby storm! CBME’s heavyweight exhibitors: Innovation Norway, Pigeon, Zhili Children’s Wear, Dihaier, and Thermos helped to create a dazzling stage. Numerous specially invited masters of maternity and infants came to the scene as VIP guests, took pictures and interacted with each other to check in, and felt the trend of maternity and infant trends!

CBME, together with Sina Parenting and Weibo Maternal and Infant, jointly initiated the online topic collection activity of “C2N Co-creating Brain Hole”, which attracted many parents, mothers and maternal and infant influencers to actively participate in imagining future parenting products. The activity has accumulated Get more than 1 billion reads. Numerous parenting ideas will be displayed on 7.1.

Cooperated with Douyin e-commerce to launch the “Douyin Baby Project-CBME Global Mother and Child Festival”, the audience can play the fun official live broadcast room, interactive devices, check in 7-1C02 Douyin e-commerce official exhibition area, etc., to experience a fun A full online and offline feast for mothers and babies. From 28th to 30th, in Hall 7.1, host Wang Fang, host Zhou Zhou, Tsinghua mother Ma Lanhua, Xiaolu with a baby, Ruixue, making friends and parent-child life, etc. will form the “Da People visit the exhibition group”, select new brands, find good products with good prices for parents and children, and lead everyone to visit the exhibition in the cloud.

100+ exciting conferences and activities to help the industry grasp the new development trend

From June 26th to 30th, nearly a hundred events will be held at the exhibition site, with hundreds of celebrities and hundreds of themes creating infinite excitement! From 26th to 29th, the 2023 “Crossing Boundaries • CBME Maternity, Infant and Child Industry Summit” is coming with 13 major theme summits! The summit focuses on hot topics such as big health, retail, marketing, baby care, outdoor parent-child, children’s clothing trends, children’s clothing accessories, packaging raw materials, group-buying marketing conferences, maternity, cross-border import and export, etc., and deeply analyzes the current industry status and industry new trend.

In addition, the exhibition site also brought together many excellent brands and channel operators at home and abroad to create exciting activities such as CBME salon, CBME press conference, CBME show, CBME VISION, live broadcasting of the show with you, and matchmaking meetings.



2023 CBME theme summit site

Promote the creation of excellent products, expand the supply chain, and help enterprises improve their product capabilities

In the CBME VISION area of ​​Hall 7.1, the products that have won the Excellent Product Awards are displayed on the spot, and the annual excellent products with good looks, creativity, potential, fashion sense and intelligent halo are selected for the industry, and the consumption of nine major industries is discovered. new trend.

By extending and subdividing categories, it helps optimize and upgrade the industry supply chain. “2023 CBME Supply Chain & Private Label Exhibition” is based on the supply chain needs of the four core industries of food, daily chemicals, paper products and maternity and baby products, covering the two major categories of maternity and baby products, snack food and paper products , Daily chemicals, dairy products, leisure snacks, nutrition, natural products and other high-frequency consumer products in household scenarios, bringing together packaging materials, OEM/ODM/OBM, raw materials, production and processing equipment and supporting services, design and services, etc. Industrial supply chain enterprises have created a one-stop business platform for the supply chain of the maternal and child industry.

Gathering buyers from diversified channels, helping the global accurate matchmaking online and offline

2023 CBME will attract more than 100,000 global buyers from nearly 40 categories of channels, including agents, boutique maternity and baby stores, online channel providers, confinement clubs, and baby and children’s department stores. At the same time, the on-site “CBME Omni-channel Product Selection Matchmaking Meeting” will help buyers and sellers to accurately and efficiently match each other, adopting a 1v1 model to help TOP retail chains, boutique mother and baby stores, overseas buyers, high-quality agents, experts, and team leaders , MCN, platforms and other buyers are efficiently connected with brand owners to seize the golden business opportunities during the exhibition period.



2023 CBME Omni-channel Product Selection Matchmaking Site

In addition, CBME also launched a new online meeting place of the “Cloud Caibao” mini program. Enterprises and buyers can use the platform to check exhibitors, find products, make appointments with customers, and inquire about exciting events on site during the pre-exhibition, making it easier and more efficient to visit the exhibition and make business connections.

In 2023, CBME will see new opportunities in the maternity, baby and child industry with you, create more new industry increments for you, and explore infinite new possibilities in the future.

The excitement continues. From December 7 to 9, 2023, the first “CBME Greater Bay Area Maternity and Infant Exhibition and Shenzhen International Maternity, Infant and Children and Cross-border Expo” will be held in Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian). The exhibition will focus on the Greater Bay Area, radiate to the Pan-Pearl River Delta, link Southeast Asia, and open up unlimited business opportunities in the Greater Bay Area maternity, infant and child market.

From July 17th to 19th, 2024, the “23rd CBME Maternity and Children Exhibition” will still be held in Shanghai!

