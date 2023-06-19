2023 WAIC｜Thematic Forum on “Brain-Computer Intelligence and Digital Life” will be held on July 6-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: 2023 WAIC｜The theme forum of “Brain-Computer Intelligence and Digital Life” will be held on July 6

The 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) will be held in Shanghai from July 6th to 8th. A new round of scientific and technological revolution is emerging, interdisciplinary integration is the general trend, and innovation-driven has become a global consensus. The integrated development of biotechnology (BT) and information technology (IT) has become an important driving force for a new round of scientific and technological revolution.

Following the brain-computer interface theme forum held for the first time last year, this year the Shanghai Institute of Microsystems, Chinese Academy of Sciences will focus on the cross-integration of biotechnology and information technology (BTIT), which is planned to be held at Hall H1 of the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition Hall at 13:30 on July 6. “Brain-Computer Intelligence and Digital Life” theme forum. Focus on the cross-border integration of biotechnology (BT) and information technology (IT), and carry out exchanges and sharing around academic hotspots such as “decoding life science and medical health“.

The forum is guided by the Shanghai Branch of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Brain-Computer Interface and Interaction Branch of the Chinese Neuroscience Society, the Shanghai Future Industry Brain-Computer Interface Committee, and Shanghai Brain Tiger Technology Co., Ltd. hold.

Brain-computer interface is a new role in the BTIT era, and it is the connection channel between biological nervous system and digital system. Brain-computer interface represents an emerging and potentially destructive technical field. Its ultimate goal may be to integrate silicon-based devices with carbon-based life to achieve a new level of life evolution.

Brain-computer interfaces, biochips, artificial organs, AR surgery, and other technologies will undoubtedly move from theory to application. Human beings at the biological level will be combined with digital life patterns, and a technological revolution in digital life will soon be set off.

At last year’s forum, the first brain-computer interface integrated brain-computer interface semi-implanted medical-grade BCI product, high-frequency EEG signal processor and software algorithm cloud platform released by Brain Tiger Technology received a lot of attention in the industry. It is reported that at this forum, the sponsor will release the latest results around one of the application scenarios of BTIT – brain-computer interface, including the latest results of brain-computer interface clinical trials and animal experiments, and is expected to witness a new generation of flexible electrodes. And the latest high-throughput neural signal acquisition and analysis system.

The conference forum plans to invite top academicians at home and abroad, representatives of international authoritative organizations, presidents and professors of world-class universities at home and abroad, global leaders in related fields, heads of well-known state-owned enterprises, central enterprises and foreign companies, founders of unicorn companies and other important guests to attend the forum. Stay tuned!

The 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) will be held in Shanghai from July 6th to 8th. A new round of scientific and technological revolution is emerging, interdisciplinary integration is the general trend, and innovation-driven has become a global consensus. The integrated development of biotechnology (BT) and information technology (IT) has become an important driving force for a new round of scientific and technological revolution.

Following the brain-computer interface theme forum held for the first time last year, this year the Shanghai Institute of Microsystems, Chinese Academy of Sciences will focus on the cross-integration of biotechnology and information technology (BTIT), which is planned to be held at Hall H1 of the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition Hall at 13:30 on July 6. “Brain-Computer Intelligence and Digital Life” theme forum. Focus on the cross-border integration of biotechnology (BT) and information technology (IT), and carry out exchanges and sharing around academic hotspots such as “decoding life science and medical health“.

The forum is guided by the Shanghai Branch of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Brain-Computer Interface and Interaction Branch of the Chinese Neuroscience Society, the Shanghai Future Industry Brain-Computer Interface Committee, and Shanghai Brain Tiger Technology Co., Ltd. hold.

Brain-computer interface is a new role in the BTIT era, and it is the connection channel between biological nervous system and digital system. Brain-computer interface represents an emerging and potentially destructive technical field. Its ultimate goal may be to integrate silicon-based devices with carbon-based life to achieve a new level of life evolution.

Brain-computer interfaces, biochips, artificial organs, AR surgery, and other technologies will undoubtedly move from theory to application. Human beings at the biological level will be combined with digital life patterns, and a technological revolution in digital life will soon be set off.

At last year’s forum, the first brain-computer interface integrated brain-computer interface semi-implanted medical-grade BCI product, high-frequency EEG signal processor and software algorithm cloud platform released by Brain Tiger Technology received a lot of attention in the industry. It is reported that at this forum, the sponsor will release the latest results around one of the application scenarios of BTIT – brain-computer interface, including the latest results of brain-computer interface clinical trials and animal experiments, and is expected to witness a new generation of flexible electrodes. And the latest high-throughput neural signal acquisition and analysis system.

The conference forum plans to invite top academicians at home and abroad, representatives of international authoritative organizations, presidents and professors of world-class universities at home and abroad, global leaders in related fields, heads of well-known state-owned enterprises, central enterprises and foreign companies, founders of unicorn companies and other important guests to attend the forum. Stay tuned!

Disclaimer: The purpose of reposting this article on this website is to provide readers with more information, and the content involved does not constitute investment or consumption advice. If you have any questions about the facts of the article, please check with the relevant parties. The opinions of the article are not the opinions of this website, and are for readers’ reference only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

