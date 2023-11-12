2023 World Energy Storage Conference Highlights My Country’s Growing Energy Storage Industry and Role in Improving New Energy Efficiency

The 2023 World Energy Storage Conference concluded on November 10 in Ningde, Fujian, with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showcasing the impressive progress of China’s energy storage industry. According to the ministry, China’s energy storage industry ecology has initially taken shape, with new energy storage projects performing well and the installed capacity continuing to increase. As of the end of September 2023, China has completed and put into operation new energy storage projects with a cumulative installed capacity of 21.23 million kilowatts, ranking among the top in the world.

Moreover, energy storage technology has developed diversely and continuously iterated, with technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and compressed air energy storage reaching the international leading level. Statistics show that in the first three quarters of 2023, China’s cumulative shipments of energy storage batteries were 157.2 GWh, accounting for over 90% of global shipments.

The importance of energy storage technology in improving the efficiency of new energy use was emphasized. As China strives to build a new power system dominated by new energy, energy storage technology is playing an increasingly significant role in balancing the dynamic needs of the power grid. Current energy storage methods are mainly divided into physical energy storage, which includes pumped hydro energy storage, compressed air energy storage, and gravity energy storage, and chemical energy storage, which includes lithium batteries, lead-acid batteries, flow batteries, and sodium-ion batteries.

The integration of vehicle energy and its ecological development are also exploring new paths for new energy storage. New energy vehicles, in addition to being a means of transportation, have energy storage functions and are expected to become part of urban energy storage power stations in the future. Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, is exploring the two-way interaction between vehicles and the power grid. The largest car-network interactive demonstration center in China allows new energy vehicle owners to experience reverse charging of their vehicles, contributing to the power grid in the process.

In recent years, China’s new energy vehicles, particularly electric vehicles, have grown rapidly, with the number currently exceeding 10 million. The total number of charging facilities in China was nearly 7 million, ranking first in the world. In Wuxi, the number of new energy vehicles has grown explosively, with an estimated 193,000 vehicles in the area. It is anticipated that the adjustable resources of new energy vehicles in Wuxi will reach 350,000 kilowatts, which can meet the daily electricity consumption of more than 20,000 households.

In the future, the new energy charging station is expected to become a small energy storage power station, optimizing the load curve, achieving peak shaving and valley filling, and forming a highly integrated “transportation network” and “energy network”. As a technology that stores and releases energy, energy storage has vast potential in resolving the contradiction between power supply and demand, improving energy utilization efficiency, and reducing environmental pollution.

