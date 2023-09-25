2023 World Intelligent and Connected Vehicles Conference Showcases Groundbreaking Innovations and Releases Key Reports

2023 World Intelligent and Connected Vehicles Conference Concludes in Beijing

China News Service, Beijing, September 24 – The 2023 World Intelligent and Connected Vehicles Conference, co-sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Transport, the China Association for Science and Technology, and the Beijing Municipal Government, concluded on September 24th in Beijing.

Under the theme of “Gathering Intelligence to Create Momentum and Collaborating for Innovation—Towards a New Journey to Commercial Applications,” the conference adopted a “1+2+4+5+N” framework. It consisted of an opening ceremony, plenary session, two symposiums, four summit forums, five special sessions, and several special events. More than 30 series of activities were held, featuring over 150 wonderful reports and releasing more than 60 important results. The conference aimed to share global wisdom and showcase China‘s innovative plans and Beijing’s experience.

As part of the conference, the China International New Energy and Intelligent Connected Vehicles Exhibition was held concurrently, along with the 2023 National Intelligent Driving Test Competition (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Competition Area), the “True Unmanned” Autonomous Driving Safe Connection Demonstration and Experience Event, Chao FUN Automobile Consumption Festival, and “Tianzhu” “Car Talk” live interviews. The exhibition covered eight exhibition areas, occupying a total exhibition area of over 40,000 square meters, with 223 exhibitors and 162 vehicles on display. The focus was on showcasing advanced products, innovative technologies, typical application scenarios, and the commercialization process in the fields of new energy and intelligent connected vehicles.

One of the highlights of the conference was the official release of the “Intelligent Connected Vehicle Commercial Application Development Report” by the Equipment Industry Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Intelligent connected cars, integrating various innovative technologies such as the Internet of Things, cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence, have become a new focus of competition in global emerging industries. The report analyzed the development trends of product attributes, operating systems, industrial ecology, and services, as well as the challenges faced by the commercial application of intelligent connected vehicles. It also provided suggestions for measures to accelerate core technology research and development, promote the development of commercial applications, improve management systems, and strengthen open cooperation.

Additionally, the conference witnessed the official release of the “2023 Energy Saving and New Energy Vehicle Yearbook” compiled by the Equipment Industry Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The yearbook, jointly developed with industry experts, institutional scholars, and key enterprises and institutions, showcased the current status and trends of the industry’s development from multiple dimensions such as policy, R&D, technology, industry, market, and application. It also highlighted outstanding achievements and innovation cases at each stage of industry development, aiming to analyze future industry trends and assist in the high-quality development of the industry.

The conclusion of the 2023 World Intelligent and Connected Vehicles Conference marks an important milestone in the advancement of intelligent and connected vehicle technologies. With the continuous development and innovation in this field, China‘s contribution to the global intelligent connected automobile industry is set to make a significant impact.

