2023 World Internet of Things Expo: Creating a Bright Future through Intelligent Integration and Integration of All Things

2023 World Internet of Things Expo opens in Wuxi

October 21, 2023

Wuxi, China – The 2023 World Internet of Things Expo officially opened in Wuxi, China today with the theme “Create a bright future through intelligent integration and integration of all things.” The event was attended by several prominent figures in the industry.

Provincial Party Committee Secretary Nobunaga Hoshi opened the expo and congratulated the participants. Xu Xiaolan, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, was also present to offer his congratulations and visit the exhibition. Chu Yonghong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General, and Hu Guangjie, Vice Governor, delivered speeches at the summit. Mark Tarago, Chairman of the World Internet of Things Solutions Conference, and Du Xiaogang, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, delivered congratulatory and welcome speeches respectively.

The summit focused on the rapid development of China‘s Internet of Things industry and its contribution to the country’s digital, intelligent, green, and integrated development. Xu Xiaolan emphasized the importance of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology‘s role in promoting new infrastructure like the Internet of Things and accelerating new industrialization. Hu Guangjie highlighted how economic and social development is moving towards intelligent interconnection and cross-border integration, and expressed Jiangsu’s commitment to becoming a strong province in the development of the Internet of Things.

Du Xiaogang emphasized the significance of digital transformation in Wuxi’s development plan and its contribution to realizing the vision of “Digital China“. Wuxi aims to create a world-class Internet of Things industrial cluster and facilitate the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry.

At the summit, several key projects and collaborations were unveiled, including the Wuxi New Urban Computing Power Center, China-Europe (Wuxi) Internet of Things Cooperation and Innovation Center, and the National Smart Vehicle Traffic Operation Safety and Quality Inspection and Testing Center. Additionally, 22 major projects were signed to further drive Wuxi’s digital industrialization and industrial digitization.

The summit also featured keynote speeches from industry leaders, focusing on topics such as zero-carbon IoT operating systems, the integration of AI and IoT networks, and the potential of satellite IoT.

The event was attended by representatives from national ministries and commissions, central enterprises, and institutions, as well as well-known experts and scholars in the field of the Internet of Things.

The World Internet of Things Expo in Wuxi is expected to serve as an important platform for sharing opportunities and promoting the bright future of the industry.

