2023 Xiamen Talent Service Month: Attracting and Gathering Young Talents for a Common Future

2023 Xiang’an “Talent · CHUANG · Carnival” Grandly Opened, Attracting Young Talents

Xiamen City’s Xiang’an District has established itself as a premier business destination, attracting young talents from across the globe. The “2023 Xiamen Talent Service Month” kicked off on August 5th, with the opening of the 2023 Xiangan “Talent · CHUANG · Carnival” at the Capital Outlets.

The event, which is an innovative exploration of market economy and talent services, aims to export development environment and cultural tourism resources, while also fostering talent identification and future vision.

Guided by the Talent Office of the Xiamen Municipal Party Committee, the event was hosted by the Talent Office of the Xiang’an District Party Committee, the Organization Department of the District Party Committee, the District Culture and Tourism Bureau, and the District Commerce Bureau. It brought together 28 southern Fujian specialty food brands and cross-strait cultural and creative brands, as well as fashion culture and trendy music. The event created an interactive platform for dialogue, collaboration, and self-display, providing a space for talents to freely express themselves. This unique format attracted a large number of young talents to gather in Xiang’an and seek a common future.

The event’s three key words, “window,” “break,” and “creation,” hold significant meaning. They aim to open up a “window” into China Unicom’s future, encourage participants to boldly “break” barriers, and promote “creative” thinking for unlimited possibilities in life.

Xiang’an has emerged as a key battleground for Xiamen’s economic and social development. Major infrastructure projects, such as the construction of a new airport, the Xiang’an Bridge, and the new sports center and convention and exhibition center, have been underway. Additionally, Xiang’an is set to host the CBA All-Star Weekend and the IAAF Diamond League Xiamen Station in September.

The multicultural integration and strong academic atmosphere in Xiang’an have made it an attractive destination for young people who aspire to create and realize their dreams. Hong Rongji, CEO of Xiamen Jiniu Software Technology Co., Ltd., a “Double Hundreds of Xiamen City” talent, said, “The new roads, new cities, landmarks, and parks in Xiang’an are what attract us the most. We can see more and more new Xiang’an residents settling down around us.”

Rongji further emphasized that Xiang’an’s ability to attract talents from across the country can be attributed to its favorable investment and living environment. The district’s focus on technological innovation enterprises, along with subsidies and preferential tax rebate policies issued by the Bureau of Industry and Information Technology and the Development and Reform Bureau, have created a supportive ecosystem for businesses to thrive.

The 2023 Xiangan “Talent · CHUANG · Carnival” serves as a testament to Xiang’an’s commitment to creating a first-class business environment and attracting young talents. This event not only showcases the district’s potential but also provides a platform for collaboration and innovation, paving the way for a prosperous future.

