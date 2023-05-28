2023 Zhongguancun Forum Held in Beijing 360 Liang Zhihui Interprets New Opportunities for Metaverse Marketing-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: 2023 Zhongguancun Forum Held in Beijing 360 Liang Zhihui Explains New Opportunities for Metaverse Marketing

From May 25th to 30th, the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum was held in Beijing. This year’s forum takes “Open Cooperation, Shared Future” as the annual theme, and further highlights the characteristics of national level, frontier, and internationalization. A total of 55 parallel forums were held to discuss cutting-edge topics, focus on technological hotspots, and promote co-governance and sharing. At the “Internet 3.0: Future Internet Industry Development Forum” held on May 27, Liang Zhihui, vice president of 360 Group, gave a keynote speech on “A New Generation of Metaverse Marketing Cloud Empowered by AIGC”, sharing the digital age with global industry partners and users How to achieve new breakthroughs in corporate marketing with the help of metaverse technology. At the same time, 360 will serve as a joint compilation unit, led by China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, guided by Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Zhongguancun Management Committee, Beijing Science and Technology Association, China Unicom, Ant Blockchain, Runlian Technology, Shangyi The research work of “Internet 3.0 Industrial Digital Application Development Report” jointly participated by Science and Technology and Boding Shihua. Liang Zhihui, Vice President of 360 Group Relying on years of technology accumulation in the field of Internet products and security services, 360 has built an enterprise-level metaverse marketing cloud platform – N World, which helps companies establish a marketing base, realize “check-in with bags” in the form of SaaS, and realize themed scene decoration, digital Functions such as character design, corporate promotion, online interaction with users, remote connection of guests, etc. Through immersive interactive experience, multi-scenario content aggregation, and omni-channel traffic support, it helps enterprises achieve marketing customer acquisition and performance growth, and empowers enterprises to transform digitally and intelligently. At the event site, Liang Zhihui summarized the advantages of the N World Metaverse Marketing Cloud with “fast, large, light, and economical”. First of all, SaaS-based services reduce development costs, shorten the launch cycle, and complete the construction of event spaces in the fastest three steps. Secondly, the map is loaded in segments, and it supports tens of thousands of people on the same screen. The ability to undertake large-scale events is not a problem. Third, lightweight 2D/3D solutions, full link, low threshold, and good experience. Fourth, the online scene effectively saves offline construction costs, and cooperates with digital marketing tools to effectively reduce marketing costs. Liang Zhihui believes that the “transition from fiction to reality” of the metaverse will accelerate the reconstruction of people and cargo yards. The combination of AIGC and Metaverse has greatly improved the digitalization of the enterprise, reducing internal costs and increasing efficiency, and external marketing to acquire customers. “Field”, various virtual spaces such as exhibition halls, press conferences, stores, concerts, etc. can be conveniently and quickly built in the virtual reality scene. In the N world, multiple large-scale conferences can be held every day without reservation or waiting. Just by horizontally expanding the server, multiple parties with 10,000 people on the same screen can be held at the same time, and a never-ending event can be created. conference or concert. These highly realistic off-site scenes bring an impactful and immersive experience to enterprises and users, and realize the same frequency of communication. “Human”, the AI-driven digital human being supported by the “most powerful brain”, can read tens of thousands of pages of reports in one minute and work 24/7 without getting tired, which will greatly improve marketing efficiency. In the N world, each enterprise can customize the brand virtual digital human image according to the existing brand image, create enterprise digital customer service, realize live broadcast explanation, brand promotion, intelligent interaction and other functions, and respond to and meet the needs of users in real time. The audience enters the virtual space to watch shows and exhibitions with virtual identities, and both real people and virtual digital people can compete and interact on the same screen in the N world. "Goods", with the help of AI technology, companies can quickly produce graphic content in the metaverse space, greatly improving efficiency, and at the same time, the quality of picture materials is not inferior to that of real people, and even surpasses them. N World Metaverse will provide efficient and professional technology and product capabilities for various industries, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, and inject impetus into the improvement of marketing efficiency and productivity for small and medium-sized enterprises. The N World Metaverse Marketing Cloud, which combines virtual and real, connects "full-scenario technical capabilities + underlying base + virtual and real scenarios + industry solutions" in series, providing a brand-new growth model for corporate marketing. Among them, when Huafang Group went public, N World created a 3D version of the metaverse space for it with the help of XR technology. When users enter the N world, they can generate distinctive characters and enjoy the virtual space from the first perspective. You can also use the digital avatar to freely choose and communicate with other participants online, dance to the rhythm of the live music, launch fireworks and heart-to-heart special effects to enhance the atmosphere of the scene, and the whole experience is immersive and interesting. In the metaverse marketing cooperation of Hangzhou Lixing Group, after entering the Lixing exhibition hall, users can control the 3D digital human to visit the corporate culture corridor, and understand the corporate culture through multimedia forms such as graphics and videos. Virtual people can also perform various actions such as applauding, greeting, hugging, squatting, sending red envelopes, dancing, etc., to achieve online interaction with other visitors and bring an immersive and real experience! In the “Pilot Project” corporate training activities, digital twin technology is used to create a training studio that can accommodate 10,000 people. Lecturers and audiences can punch in and take pictures, students have group discussions, and remote video connections, bringing an all-round immersive training experience. N World also provides business training and education with functions such as ticket purchase, knowledge payment, teaching result acceptance, live broadcast review and review, creating a metaverse training solution that integrates immersive learning, interesting communication, and personalized education. At present, N World has built interactive marketing scenarios such as summits, corporate exhibition halls, training and teaching, concerts, and art exhibitions, and will output solutions for industries such as exhibitions, cultural tourism, and education to meet different marketing needs. In the future, N World will continue to use digital-real fusion technology to break through the constraints of time and space, and create an efficient reference paradigm for corporate marketing with more flexible real-time communication methods, more flexible organizations, and smoother processes.

