2024 could bring a revolution

2024 could bring a revolution

Up until now, the negative pole of the lithium battery, the anode, has prevented the battery from charging even faster and being able to store even more electricity per kilo. While there has been enormous progress on the other side, the cathode, especially in the last 3 to 5 years, “the anode has basically remained unchanged since 1990, when three chemists won the Nobel Prize for it,” says Gene Berdichevky. The American founded the startup Sila Nanotech with two other ex-Tesla battery researchers. And this anode, a graphite grid into which the lithium ions have to be stored when charging the battery, is now the limiting factor, says Berdichevky. “In 1990 it was a breakthrough; “This was the first time that a battery could be recharged and discharged so often.” Today, however, it is clearly standing in the way of the further development of lithium cells. “This part of the battery chemistry, the graphite anode, has reached its physical and technical maximum, while the other parts still have potential.”

