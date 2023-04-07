Mediterranean Games 2026 in Taranto, interview with Renato Perrini, president of the regional study and inquiry commission on the phenomenon of organized crime in Puglia and vice president of the Health Commission of the Puglia Region

Why did the government and in particular the ministers Abodi and Fitto decide to commission the Mediterranean Games to be held in 2026 in Taranto?

“The delays in setting up the construction site for the works are not attributable to the Meloni Government. The organization of the XX edition of the “Taranto 2026″ Mediterranean Games represents a priority which since its establishment has activated a survey of the state of the design and implementation of the interventions and connected works. This reconnaissance gave the Meloni Government a worrying picture and that is why Minister Fitto and Abodi have decided to commission the Mediterranean Games”.

When could the commissioner arrive? Do you have a name in mind for this role?

“He will be a person worthy of this role since the commissioner who will be called to fill this role will have a fundamental task that combines planning and management of the preparatory works for the Mediterranean Games. For example, he will be required to prepare a detailed program for the works to be carried out with the indication of the implementing body, the cost and the amount of the financing. In addition, it will have to provide precise indications with respect to the timetable and the timing of the works to be carried out”.

