$205 billion money manager: 8 favorite stocks – Business Insider

Diane Jaffee is a senior portfolio manager at TCW, which has $205 billion in assets under management. TCW

Analysts are divided on the recession, but TCW’s Diane Jaffee expects a soft landing.

Jaffee believes mid-sized companies will outperform their larger peers going forward.

She introduced eight mid-cap stocks whose fundamentals are strong enough to outperform the market.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

Wall Street entered 2023 with fears of a looming recession. And while some investors still believe the market could plunge as much as 25 percent if the Federal Reserve continues its aggressive cycle of rate hikes, there are others, like Morgan Stanley economist Seth Carpenter, who believe the Federal Reserve could could actually pull off a soft landing.

