Home » $205 billion money manager: 8 favorite stocks – Business Insider
Business

$205 billion money manager: 8 favorite stocks – Business Insider

by admin
$205 billion money manager: 8 favorite stocks – Business Insider

Diane Jaffee is a senior portfolio manager at TCW, which has $205 billion in assets under management. TCW

Analysts are divided on the recession, but TCW’s Diane Jaffee expects a soft landing.

Jaffee believes mid-sized companies will outperform their larger peers going forward.

She introduced eight mid-cap stocks whose fundamentals are strong enough to outperform the market.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

Wall Street entered 2023 with fears of a looming recession. And while some investors still believe the market could plunge as much as 25 percent if the Federal Reserve continues its aggressive cycle of rate hikes, there are others, like Morgan Stanley economist Seth Carpenter, who believe the Federal Reserve could could actually pull off a soft landing.

See also  Shanghai mortgage interest rates have risen, with the first set to 5% and the second set at 5.7%!The regulation and control continue to upgrade, and the donated housing is also included in the purchase restriction

You may also like

That’s how I saved in my 20s and...

Visibilia, Santanchè: “Hate campaign about me”. Motion of...

Scandal about ARD lunchtime magazine: RBB editor-in-chief writes...

Record High: China’s Motor Vehicle Numbers Continue to...

EU rentals, prices slow down: but Florence and...

Dividend Stocks: Five stocks with growth potential

Unlocking the Potential: How YouTube’s Exclusive Subscriptions Can...

Smart #1, ready to enter a new era

Plunging Ruble: The Real Reasons and the Consequences...

Santanchè, Boccia (Pd): “Me at Twiga? Something false...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy