Introduction: On March 16, the 2023 Han EV Champion Edition and the 2023 Tang DM-i (Configuration | Inquiry) Champion Edition were officially launched. The price range of the 2023 Han EV Champion Edition is 209,800 to 299,800 yuan, and a total of 5 models will be launched; the price range of the 2023 Tang DM-i Champion Edition will be 209,800 to 233,800 yuan, and a total of 3 models will be launched. At the same time, policies such as listing rights for new cars and time-limited car purchase privileges were also announced.

Among them, listed interests are:2Worry-free car purchase policy (down payment15%rise,5Super long-term loan; replacement subsidy4000Yuan);1Worry-free car protection[Lifetimewarrantyforthree-electricsystemofnon-operatingvehicles(first owner)】；5Exclusive VIP service (free pick-up and drop-off, free travel alternative service, free airport parking, worry-free roadside assistance service, first-time owner2Charging pile installation service package within the year(With charging pile)）；5Dazhilian online service (free system for lifeOTALifetime free online navigation, Lifetime free intelligent voice online,2Annual free traffic5GB/moon,2year freeE-Call，i-Call）。

Limited-time car purchase privileges:4moon30Buy a car a few days ago1A cash subsidy of 10,000 yuan; and2Worry-free car purchase policy,1Worry-free car protection,5Exclusive VIP service,5Big Zhilian online service.

In terms of appearance and interior, the new car basically continues the design style of the existing models; in terms of body color matching, a glacier blue color is added, and the functional configuration has also been optimized and upgraded accordingly. Next, let’s learn more about the new car.

2023 Han EV Champion Edition

New car highlights:

1. Added a glacier blue color scheme;

2. Provide single-motor front-drive and dual-motor four-wheel drive versions;

3. Support fast charging, it only takes 30 minutes to charge to 80%.

New car introduction:

In terms of appearance, the 2023 Han EV Champion Edition has added a glacier blue color scheme. Through the fluidity of the metal texture of the body color, it presents a high-gloss and high-flow effect with a bright color effect. The exterior design is basically the same as the current model.

In terms of interior, the 2023 Han EV Champion Edition continues the design of the Han EV Genesis Edition, but major upgrades have been made in terms of configuration. The new car is equipped with ambient lights, heat pump air conditioners, 5G cars, and Apple NFC car keys. In addition, the 2023 Han EV Champion Edition 715km flagship upgraded steering wheel heating can be equipped with DiSus-C intelligent electronically controlled active suspension system (optional price 1,000 yuan). The 2023 Han EV Champion Edition 605km premium model is equipped with Dynaudio and BSD blind spot monitoring system. The 2023 Han EV Champion Edition 715km honor model is equipped with BSD blind spot monitoring system.

In terms of power, the 2023 Han EV Champion Edition is equipped with four cruising ranges of 506km, 605km, 610km, and 715km. The 2023 Han EV Champion Edition provides two power versions: single-motor front-drive and dual-motor four-wheel drive. Motor power: the maximum power of a single motor is 163 kW, the maximum power of a single motor is 180 kW, and the maximum power of a double motor is 380 kW. It also supports fast charging, and it only takes 30 minutes to charge to 80%.

2023 Tang DM-i Champion Edition

New car highlights:

1. Added a glacier blue color scheme;

2. Tang DM-i champion version is also upgraded to dual-port 40kW fast charge;

3. The charging time of 30%-80% SOC is shortened to 22 minutes.

New car introduction:

In terms of appearance, it is the same as the Han EV Champion Edition, and also adds a glacier blue color scheme. Other aspects remain the same as the current model.

In terms of interior, the configuration has been upgraded mainly. The main adjustments are: the premium version has added functions such as FSD adaptive suspension system, Apple NFC, and 40kW fast charging. The premium version adds 5G Dynaudio audio and FSD adaptive suspension; the premium version is equipped with HUD head-up display, automatic anti-glare rearview mirror, seat leg rest and memory function, leather seats and other configurations.

In terms of power, the new car is equipped with a plug-in hybrid system consisting of a 1.5T turbocharged engine and an electric motor. The maximum power of the engine is 102 kW, the maximum power of the electric motor is 160 kW, and the NEDC pure electric range is 112 kilometers. Tang DM-i Champion Edition is also upgraded to dual-port 40kW fast charging, and the charging time of 30%-80% SOC is shortened to 22 minutes.

Summary: The launch of the Han EV Champion Edition and Tang DM-i Champion Edition will undoubtedly once again enhance the competitiveness of new cars in the market at the same level, and also make the product more distinctive and dynamic. At the same time, it also allows consumers to increase more choices. With strong product strength and user reputation, we are also very much looking forward to the future market performance of the Han EV Champion Edition and Tang DM-i Champion Edition.