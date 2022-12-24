In 2003, Huang Zhang established Meizu Technology Co., Ltd. and led the team to develop an MP3 product with a super long playback time of 20 hours, which was the “first shot” of Meizu in the electronic product industry.

Nowadays,On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Meizu, at the Meizu Conference 2022, Meizu officially announced that it will return to the original point and launch the M3 Pro Hi-Fi music player.

Compared with other Hi-Fi players nicknamed “bricks” on the market, M3 Pro is smaller in size and adopts the integrated design concept of “point, line and surface”.While replicating the classic design of the Meizu Music Card, it also has no breakpoints and exposed screws on the whole fuselage, and the design is exquisite.

The smaller size does not affect the playback performance of the M3 Pro.

It is equipped with the H1 desktop Hi-Fi decoding chip customized by Meizu, and adopts the True 1-Bit decoding schemeCompared with the traditional PCM solution, the sound is more natural and the degree of reproduction is higher.

At the same time, the audio solution of M3 Pro also includes an over-sampling audio chip, which can up-convert music to a sampling rate of 11.2MHz, with excellent results.

In addition, the M3 Pro will also launch the Flyme Sound full-scene computing audio solution, which will calculate the sound on the basis of hardware and make breakthroughs in tuning, sound field and compensation.

Currently, M3 Pro is already in deep tuning work,It is expected to be officially released in the spring of 2023.