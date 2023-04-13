A UK Tiktok influencer made a video to celebrate buying her first home at the age of 21. Some commenters felt her post was insensitive to those struggling to make ends meet. The influencer apologized for offending her but said she was proud of herself and her job.

Katylee Bailey is a British Tiktok influencer with 2.8 million followers who usually writes motivational content about self love and posts lifestyle content about spending time with her grandparents and friends.

On April 8, she posted a Video, in which she was seen launching a confetti cannon shaped like a champagne bottle. The caption for the post read, “Homeowner at 21 with no mortgage baby!”

Bailey’s video has garnered 3.8 million views, which is a lot compared to her other posts, which typically reach hundreds of thousands of views. While many commenters supported the influencer, noting that owning a home at her age is a great achievement, others were critical. They felt their contribution was inappropriate and insensitive to other people who cannot afford rent and housing.

Are Influencers Earning Too Much?

“It’s so sad that people who work the least get this and people who put their lives on the line can barely afford the heating,” one person wrote. “Meanwhile everyone else has real jobs and is struggling to make ends meet,” wrote another.

Several users spoke of not being able to afford to buy a home without a mortgage with the salary from their current industries. As one person put it: “Maximum performance for minimum effort”.

The apology video

On April 10, Bailey posted another Video, in which she tearfully apologized to her viewers and responded to the reactions on the internet. “I feel sorry for anyone who thinks I’m bragging about the house thing. Yes, the system is absolutely screwed. I will never understand the fact that I was so lucky,” she said.

The influencer added that she “didn’t grow up with money” and is proud that her job, which she says requires hard work, means she can afford a house. “I actually work, and I can tell you that social media is very draining mentally,” she said.

The post garnered 3.7 million views, and commenters responded mostly positively to the influencer’s statement, saying she shouldn’t feel obligated to apologize for negative remarks. “Wow don’t sit down and apologize for something you accomplished YOURSELF you should be proud and everyone should be,” one person wrote.

Bailey isn’t the only influencer being criticized

In the past, influencers who shared videos about big or lavish purchases have come under fire, accused of saying their posts didn’t reflect the reality of most people.

In October, Business Insider reported that lifestyle influencer Quenlin Blackwell faced backlash after telling her Tiktok followers that she “accidentally” bought a $100,000 couch before apparently hinting that the whole thing was a prank. In the following month Influencer and OnlyFans founder Tara Lynn was criticized for saying in a Tiktok post that she spent $10,000 on Harry Styles tickets to be close to the stage.

Bailey officials did not respond to a request from Business Insider.

